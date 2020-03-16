Christian Kirksey agrees to deal with Packers

Linebacker Christian Kirksey has found a new home ahead of the start of the new league year.

Kirksey has agreed to a deal with the Packers after visiting Green Bay last week. His agents informed PFT that it is a two-year, $16 million deal. He’ll play for defensive coordinator Mike Pettine, who was his first head coach in the NFL after being drafted by the Browns.

Kirksey also visited with the Bills and Raiders before landing the deal with the Packers. He was released by the Browns earlier in the offseason, which left him free to sign with a team at any point.

The move comes with Blake Martinez set to become a free agent in Green Bay and after a report that the Packers were set to make a run at Rams linebacker Cory Littleton. This may change those plans, which could bode well for the Raiders as they’re also reportedly interested in Littleton and didn’t land Kirksey to bolster their linebacking corps.

