Christian Kirk: When Trevor Lawrence is rolling, we’re all rolling

Trevor Lawrence was dialed in for the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, leading the team out of a 17-0 hole with a nearly perfect performance in the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Lawrence, 23, completed all but one of his 16 passes after halftime and connected with Christian Kirk on a seven-yard touchdown on the opening drive of the third quarter.

“The guys who surround him on the front line, the tight ends, wide receivers, running backs, we’re all in this thing together,” Kirk said Sunday after the 27-20 win, via 1010XL. “Whenever 16 [Trevor Lawrence] is rolling, we’re all rolling. To see him be able to bounce back, get us out of a hole, and lead us to a victory is great.”

Kirk finished the game with eight receptions for 76 yards, bringing his season total to 574 yards. While the free agent addition never reached 1,000 yards during his four seasons with the Arizona Cardinals and had a career-high six touchdown receptions in 2020, Kirk is on pace for nearly 1,100 yards and nine touchdowns with the Jaguars in 2022.

He’s also right about the Jaguars offense going as far as Lawrence takes it.

In the team’s three wins, Lawrence has completed 78 percent of his passes with six touchdowns and no interceptions. In the six losses, Lawrence completed just 57.7 percent of his passes with five touchdowns and six interceptions.

The Kansas City Chiefs have allowed the most passing touchdowns in the NFL (17) and have recorded just three interceptions.

