The Jaguars got off to a hot start in the second half and have made it a game against the Raiders.

Receiver Christian Kirk caught a 7-yard touchdown from quarterback Trevor Lawrence to cap a nine-play, 45-yard drive to make the score 20-17, Las Vegas.

The Jags got set up with great field position with returner Jamal Agnew taking back the opening kickoff of the third quarter back 52 yards to the Las Vegas 45. Running back Travis Etienne converted third-and-1 with a 5-yard carry to keep the drive moving. While the Jags had first-and-goal at the 1, a holding penalty backed them up. But Lawrence and company were able to overcome it with a nice throw to Kirk in the end zone.

Lawrence is now 15-of-20 passing for 140 yards with a TD. He’s currently the leading rusher, with 54 yards on five carries.

Kirk has caught all six of his targets for 59 yards with a score.

Christian Kirk scores, Jaguars trail Raiders 20-17 in third quarter originally appeared on Pro Football Talk