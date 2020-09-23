The Cardinals opened the practice week without three of their wideouts on the field.

Christian Kirk was listed as a non-participant in practice. A groin injury was given as the reason why Kirk wasn’t able to join his teammates for the session.

Kirk had two catches for 57 yards in last Sunday’s win over Washington. He played fewer snaps than he did in Week One as a result of the injury and Andy Isabella saw more time in his place.

Larry Fitzgerald and DeAndre Hopkins also didn’t practice, although they were just resting and are on track to play against the Lions this weekend.

Center Mason Cole (hamstring) and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (ankle) join Kirk as players who were out of practice and bear watching as the week goes on.

Christian Kirk misses practice with groin injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk