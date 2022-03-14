How Christian Kirk can live up to his new deal with the Jaguars

Sticker shock comes for us all.

Fans of the Jacksonville Jaguars experienced that feeling to a certain extent on the first day of the NFL’s legal tampering window.

Jacksonville, flush with cap space heading into free agency, has been one of the more active teams over the past few days. First the Jaguars placed the franchise tag on offensive tackle Cam Robinson, locking him up for one more season at a price tag of nearly $17 million for the 2022 season. Then it was reported that Jacksonville had reached an agreement with offensive guard Brandon Scherff, with the guard expected to sign with Jacksonville at the start of the league year.

Then came the big one. Jacksonville also reached an agreement with free agent wide receiver Christian Kirk, and when the reported deal was announced, the sticker shock set in:

Jaguars are giving former Cardinals WR Christian Kirk a four-year deal worth up to $84 million deal, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2022

At first blush, that is a big payday for a wide receiver like Kirk. In four years in the league, he has yet to crack 1,000 yards receiving in a season. Last year, arguably his most productive in the NFL, saw him catch 77 passes for 982 yards (both career-high marks) and five touchdowns.

Kirk is also primarily a slot receiver, as he aligned inside on 703 of his 967 offensive snaps this season, giving him the benefit of a two-way go when releasing off the line.

When the full terms of the deal were announced, perhaps the sticker shock abated a bit for Jacksonville fans:

Christian Kirk’s deal:

Signing bonus: $20M

Salaries: $1.5M, $15.5M, $14.5M, $15.5M

Annual roster bonuses: $500K

Annual workout bonuses: $500K

Annual incentives: $3M

2024 roster bonus: $1M Max value of $84M — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 14, 2022

So, provided Kirk lives up to expectations in the first season, where his salary is just $1.5 million, then the contract, or at least the salary, truly escalates.

Now the question becomes, how can he live up to his end of the deal? Let’s dive into his game, where he excels, and how Jacksonville can get the most out of him.

A vertical threat

(Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports)

When you think of a slot receiver, often you think of receivers that dominate at or near the line of scrimmage. Players that win early in the down on option routes, shallows, slants and routes to the flat. Receivers that deliver after the catch, having worked themselves open early in the down.

While Kirk does offer that — more on that in a second — what stands out most about his game is the vertical element that has developed during his time in the NFL. Back in 2019, Kirk was targeted on 17 throws 20 yards or more downfield, catching four passes for 167 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

In 2020, that jumped a bit, as he was targeted on 19 such plays, catching six such targets for 282 yards and two more touchdowns, per Pro Football Focus charting data.

Last season, Kirk was targeted 23 times on such plays, catching 12 passes for 399 yards and three touchdowns. Those 12 receptions tied Kirk for fifth-most in the league among all NFL receivers.

It is also true that the bulk of these big plays came with Kirk enjoying the benefit of an inside alignment, and as such a two-way go. On this touchdown against the Detroit Lions, the defense is in Cover 0 and Kirk runs a post route out of a middle alignment in Arizona’s trips formation:

Something similar played out on this snap against the San Francisco 49ers, as Kirk again works across the field from the inside trips alignment:

Against press coverage, Kirk gets a relatively-clean release off the line to the inside. But then he uses his speed to again get on top of the defender, as he breaks to the outside on a deep corner route. Murray drops in a good throw and Kirk tracks it perfectly, hauling in the pass for a 40-yard gain.

The name of the game in today’s NFL is creating explosive plays on offense. Last year, the Jaguars struggled mightily in this realm, creating just 44 explosive passing plays a year ago, putting them near the bottom of the league. Kirk’s ability in the downfield game gives Jacksonville an option to generate more explosiveness in the passing game in 2022.

A weapon in space

When you listen to NFL coaches and general managers during their media sessions at the Combine, you come away believing that the name of the game in today’s NFL is two-fold: First, you need to win one-on-one matchups. Second, you need to play fast in space.

The first part of this piece highlighted how Kirk can deliver that initial premise to the Jaguars. Now we can look at the second.

Kliff Kingsbury started to devise different ways to get Kirk the football in space this past season, letting him create after the catch or in advantageous situations. For example, on this play from Week 17 Murray, seeing the off coverage against Kirk, simply throws him a smoke screen and lets his receiver work after the catch:

While he has blockers at his disposal, Kirk also flashes some change-of-direction skills, using a few different cuts to maximize the gain on this play.

Kirk has also flashed the ability to work over the middle, giving his quarterback an option on dig routes whether as the primary read or as the backside option on a given play. On this play against the Houston Texans, Murray initially reads a post/swing combination on the right side of the field. Kirk runs a dig route, coming from the left. When his initial reads are covered, Murray comes to Kirk on the backside dig:

On this play, Murray opens to his right side, where Kirk is running his dig route, but pressure off the edge forces the quarterback to move in the pocket. Kirk does a great job of reading the coverage, finding the soft spot in the zone and throttling down, making himself available for Murray. His quarterback spots him and puts the football between the 1 and the 3 on his jersey, for a gain of 15 on this third-down play.

So while Kirk brings an explosive presence to Jacksonville, both out of inside alignments and even on the boundary. He can also create via manufactured touches, and can bring that ability to find space and settle on digs and crossers, workng over the middle and giving Trevor Lawrence an option late in the down.

Now, after all, that will be the determining factor as to whether this deal was worth it for Jacksonville, right?

Because the Jaguars need to get the most out of Lawrence, particularly while he is under his rookie deal. The three moves the organization has made to date — the tag for Robinson, the agreement with Scherff and now the Kirk deal — were all made with an eye towards getting Lawrence where he needs to be as a passer.

If Kirk delivers in the vertical passing game, helping the Jaguars create more explosive plays next season, while also giving Lawrence some options on quick, manufactured throws and also serving as that backside dig option when necessary?

Well, if that happens today’s sticker shock will be long forgotten. Because if Kirk does those things for Jacksonville, that will go a long way towards getting Lawrence where he needs to be as an NFL passer.

