Christian Kirk gives alma mater high praise from Jacksonville

New member of the Jacksonville Jaguars, and former Texas A&M Aggie, Christian Kirk, gave his alma mater a shout-out following today’s practice. The former No. 47 overall draft pick in 2018 (Arizona Cardinals) signed a 4-year, $72 million contract ($37 million guaranteed) this offseason when he hit free agency.

Kirk praised Texas A&M, saying his time in College Station was “the most incredible experience” and “best three years of [his] life.” He didn’t wait long to give appreciation towards the many people who “helped facilitate [his] experience and [his] success there.” In three seasons in an Aggies’ uniform, Kirk recorded 234 receptions for 2,856 yards and 26 receiving touchdowns.

Kirk had his most productive NFL season in 2021, hauling in 77 receptions for 982 yards and five receiving touchdowns. Kirk will look to add an element of explosion (over 12 yards/catch over four NFL seasons) to Jacksonville’s offense with second-year quarterback, Trevor Lawrence, looking to build upon year one in, now, Doug Pederson’s offensive system. Kirk will join Marvin Jones Jr. and newly signed wide receiver, Zay Jones, as key offensive contributors.

Check-out the video below of Christian Kirk showing Aggie Nation much love:

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire