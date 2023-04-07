Christian Kirk’s “crazy deal” prompted Tyreek Hill’s request for an extension last year

In December, Tyreek Hill called Christian Kirk “a top-five receiver.” The Dolphins receiver, though, doesn’t think the Jaguars receiver deserves more money than him.

That’s the crux of how he now plays for the Dolphins rather than the Chiefs.

Hill said on the podcast of former Chiefs teammates Anthony Sherman and Gehrig Dieter on Sports Radio 810 WHB this week that Kirk signing a four-year, $72 million deal with the Jaguars prompted his request for a new deal.

“Christian Kirk got a crazy deal,” Hill said on the podcast. “He signed the deal and like he surpassed me, and I’m like, bro, I compete on the field, and I also compete on the business out of this, too. So, I’m not going to let Christian Kirk have a higher contract than me. I’m just not.”

The Chiefs instead traded Hill to the Dolphins, who paid him a four-year, $120 million extension.

Hill is due $1.165 million in base salary this season with a $12.823 million cap and a $19.55 million base salary in 2024 with a $31.07 million cap hit.

