Christian Horner under Red Bull investigation over ‘inappropriate behaviour’

Christian Horner has led Red Bull since their arrival on the grid in 2005 - Getty Images/Dan Istitene

Red Bull chief Christian Horner is under investigation over an allegation of ‘inappropriate behaviour’, the Formula One team has confirmed.

A report by Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf claimed that senior management within the team were aware of accusations against Horner, which surrounded alleged ‘inappropriate behaviour” towards a colleague.

In a statement, Red Bull said: “After the company was informed of certain recent allegations, an independent investigation has been launched. This process, which is already underway, is carried out by an external, specialised lawyer.

“The company takes these matters extremely seriously and the investigation will be completed as soon as practical as possible. It would not be appropriate to comment further at this time.”

In response to the accusations, Horner said: “I completely deny these claims.”

Horner is married to former Spice Girls singer Geri Horner (nee Halliwell) and has overseen all seven drivers’ championships and six constructors’ titles.

