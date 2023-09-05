Christian Horner reveals personal involvement in update on AlphaTauri future

Christian Horner and the AlphaTauri logo. Credit: Alamy

Christian Horner has said AlphaTauri will have a “closer working relationship” from next season.

Red Bull’s sister outfit have suffered in recent years with the team currently bottom of the Constructors’ Championship.

But major upheaval is on its way with a new team principal and potentially a new name set to arrive in 2024.

Christian Horner admits AlphaTauri have not “taken advantage” of regulations

While Toro Rosso was much more closely aligned with the Red Bull operation, since the rebrand to AlphaTauri in 2020 the Faenza-based outfit has become more independent.

That decision has not been to AlphaTauri’s advantage though with the team regressing since the 2022 regulation changes.

It seems this stall in performance has prompted Red Bull to act with retiring Franz Tost being replaced by former Ferrari assistant team principal and race director Laurent Mekies, while Peter Bayer left roles at the FIA and F1 to become AlphaTauri’s CEO.

His opposite number, Horner, said he identified the pair as ones who could move the team forward.

“We will have a closer working relationship,” Horner exclusively told PlanetF1.com when asked about AlphaTauri’s future. “I was asked to identify a couple of candidates to get involved and create a new management team at AlphaTauri.

“The two guys that I felt were right for the role were Peter and Laurent, I think they’ll make a strong team.”

It is not just the personnel that is changing either with the team set to take advantage of the allowances afforded by the FIA when it comes to copying another team’s work.

“I think that the relationship, within the realms of what we’re able to do within the regulations will become closer,” Horner continued.

“There are aspects of the car that AlphaTauri haven’t taken advantage of under what’s permitted under the supply rules previously.

“So I can only see the relationship between the two teams becoming ever closer.”

Red Bull senior advisor Helmut Marko has also suggested the team will change its name with Hugo Boss strongly rumoured to be a potential title sponsor.

