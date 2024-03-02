Christian Horner – latest: Geri hand in hand with husband on F1 grid at Bahrain race

Embattled Red Bull team principal Christian Horner returned to the Bahrain paddock without wife Geri on Saturday ahead of the first race of the 2024 F1 season and after hundreds of WhatsApp messages allegedly written by him to a female colleague were leaked.

He was cleared on Wednesday to continue in the role following an internal probe into “inappropriate behaviour” by the F1 team’s parent company Red Bull GmbH. He has always denied the claims.

But just 24 hours later, messages and a number of images apparently exchanged between Horner and the complainant were sent from an anonymous email account to 149 members of the F1 paddock– on the eve of this weekend’s season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix. Horner’s wife, Geri, has arrived in Bahrain ahead of the race on Saturday and it is reported that she will be present on the pre-race grid.

Horner said: “I will not comment on anonymous speculation, but to reiterate I have always denied the allegations. I respected the integrity of the independent investigation and fully cooperated with it every step of the way.”

Follow the latest news from F1 below.

CHRISTIAN HORNER - LATEST F1 NEWS

LATEST: Christian Horner returns to F1 paddock on Saturday for the Bahrain Grand Prix

Reports indicate Geri Halliwell will be present on the grid in Bahrain

WhatsApp texts - some of a sexual nature - allegedly sent by Horner to female colleague leaked

Horner releases statement over ‘leaked’ texts allegedly from Red Bull boss

Horner was cleared by Red Bull over ‘inappropriate behaviour’ allegations but is now back in spotlight

TIMELINE: How Red Bull chief became embroiled in scandal

FOLLOW LIVE: Bahrain Grand Prix

LATEST: Geri Horner has arrived on grid in support of husband Christian

11:59 , Sonia Twigg

Bright and early, Christian Horner arrived at the paddock in Bahrain for the first race of this season this afternoon, starting at 3pm (GMT).

Notably, wife Geri Halliwell was not present with him. But reports indicate that the Spice Girl pop star was present on the grid in support of her husband this afternoon.

Watch this space!

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Christian Horner responds after texts allegedly sent to female colleague leaked

Friday 1 March 2024 12:16 , Kieran Jackson

Christian Horner has responded with a firm statement after WhatsApp messages – some of a sexually suggestive nature – allegedly from the Red Bull F1 boss were leaked on Thursday.

The team principal, married to Spice Girl member Geri Horner who arrived in Bahrain late on Thursday, was cleared of “inappropriate behaviour” on Wednesday after a three-week internal probe conducted by an external lawyer, following allegations from a female colleague which were strongly refuted by Horner.

However, just 24 hours later, WhatsApp texts and pictures were leaked from an anonymous source – to FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali, the sport’s nine other team principals and members of the media – allegedly showing conversations between Horner and the complainant. The Independent has seen the leaked material, a Google Drive with 79 separate documents, but is unable to verify the authenticity of the content.

It is also unclear currently whether the alleged exchanges formed part of the investigation or whether it is new evidence. The embattled Red Bull boss was present in the F1 paddock in Bahrain on Friday, as his star driver Max Verstappen took pole position for the race on Saturday.

Horner, 50, met with Ben Sulayem and Domenicali on Friday at the Bahrain circuit. It remains to be seen how F1 and the sport’s governing body handle the matter in the next few days, after a saga which has overshadowed the first race of the 2024 season.

(David Davies/PA Wire)

Christian Horner latest - Max Vertstappen wins the Bahrain Grand Prix

17:00 , Sonia Twigg

F1 Bahrain Grand Prix: Max Verstappen wins the Bahrain Grand Prix!

A cruise once again for the reigning world champion!

He got off the line quickly and has not looked back! 25 points and an extra point for the fastest lap - as he wins the first race of the season by 22 seconds.

2. Sergio Perez (+22.508)

3. Carlos Sainz (+2.658)

Christian Horner latest - Bahrain Grand Prix

16:30 , Sonia Twigg

Here are some shots of the Bahrain Grand Prix and Red Bull:

(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

(AP)

(Getty Images)

Christian Horner latest - Max Verstappen leads Bahrain Grand Prix

16:00 , Sonia Twigg

Christian Horner might have a situation going on off the track, but it has not had any impact on Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, who are leading the opening Grand Prix of the season.

Verstappen was the favourite heading into the race and has established a healthy lead from the outset.

Christian Horner latest - Red Bull team boss wife’s Geri looked comfortable in Bahrain

15:30 , Sonia Twigg

Here are some shots of Geri:

(AFP via Getty Images)

(David Davies/PA Wire)

Christian Horner latest - what has happened on Saturday so far

15:00 , Sonia Twigg

Christian Horner and his wife Geri Halliwell walked into the Bahrain Grand Prix paddock hand-in-hand on Saturday in a public show of unity after the Red Bull Formula One team boss was cleared of allegations of misconduct towards a female employee.

The 50-year-old Horner and former Spice Girls singer Halliwell looked poised as they made their way to Red Bull’s hospitality area, where they mingled with VIP guests in full view of photographers and television cameras.

Their appearance together at the season-opening race came after F1 media and key paddock figures received on Thursday an anonymous email containing a Google Drive link to purported evidence submitted to the investigation.

Via Reuters

Christian Horner latest: The Red Bull boss gears up for first Grand Prix of the season

14:45 , Sonia Twigg

After arriving hand in hand with his wife, the Red Bull team principal has to put all of the allegations behind him to focus on the first race of the season which starts at 3pm GMT.

LATEST: Geri Horner has arrived on grid in support of husband Christian

14:30 , Sonia Twigg

Here is another photo of the former Spice Girl’s arrival:

Geri Halliwell arrives with Christian Horner at the Bahrain Grand Prix. pic.twitter.com/JDZSvz8H2h — Philip Duncan (@PhilDuncanF1) March 2, 2024

FIA president: Red Bull boss Christian Horner controversy is 'damaging the sport'

14:15 , Sonia Twigg

The president of Formula 1’s governing body told the Financial Times the controversy around Red Bull team principal Christian Horner is damaging the sport, but that the FIA won’t conduct its own inquiry unless it receives a complaint.Ahead of Saturday’s season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix, Mohammed Ben Sulayem said any complaint lodged with its compliance officer would be investigated but it had not received one related to Horner’s situation and would not “jump the gun,” the newspaper reported.“It’s damaging the sport,” Ben Sulayem told the newspaper, which added that he was speaking Friday after a meeting with Horner. “This is damaging on a human level.”On Wednesday, the team’s parent company dismissed a complaint of alleged misconduct by Horner toward a team employee. A day later during practice for the Bahrain Grand Prix, a file alleged to contain evidence against Horner was emailed to nearly 200 people in the F1 paddock, including Liberty Media, F1, the FIA, the other nine team principals and multiple media outlets.The authenticity of the files has not been verified by The Associated Press; the file came from a generic email account.Horner has denied wrongdoing and said in a statement issued Thursday that he would not “comment on anonymous speculation.”Three-time defending champion Max Verstappen said after qualifying on pole position Friday that Horner was “fully committed to the team” but that his team principal was also “probably a little bit distracted.”

Via AP

Christian Horner latest - Geri presented a show of support for her husband

14:00 , Sonia Twigg

Martin Brundle talks about Max Verstappen having to ignore ‘distractions’ this weekend amid the allegations surrounding Christian Horner.

It remains to be seen how much of an impact that will have on Red Bull’s performance, but after Max Verstappen qualified in pole position on Friday, it doesn’t seem to have had too much of an impact.

Christian Horner latest - Geri presented a show of support for her husband

13:45 , Sonia Twigg

Here are some more photos:

(David Davies/PA Wire)

(Getty Images)

(EPA)

Geri Halliwell appears on F1 grid alongside husband Christian Horner after leaked messages scandal

13:37 , Karl Matchett

Former Spice Girls singer Geri Halliwell was seen standing in solidarity alongside her husband Christian Horner after he was cleared of inappropriate behaviour towards a female colleague.

Halliwell arrived in Bahrain to be with her husband, the Red Bull team principal Christian Horner during the International Circuit in Sakhir on Saturday (2 March) for the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Red Bull Racing’s parent company Red Bull GmbH announced on 5 February that Horner was under investigation following the claim, but on Wednesday (28 February) the 50-year-old was cleared of wrongdoing.

An internal probe by the F1 team’s parent company, Red Bull, dismissed the allegation.

More here:

Geri Halliwell appears alongside husband Christian Horner after messages scandal

Geri Halliwell appears on F1 grid alongside husband Christian Horner after leaked messages scandal

13:36 , Sonia Twigg

Former Spice Girls singer Geri Halliwell was seen standing in solidarity alongside her husband Christian Horner after he was cleared of inappropriate behaviour towards a female colleague.

Halliwell arrived in Bahrain to be with her husband, the Red Bull team principal Christian Horner during the International Circuit in Sakhir on Saturday (2 March) for the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Red Bull Racing’s parent company Red Bull GmbH announced on 5 February that Horner was under investigation following the claim, but on Wednesday (28 February) the 50-year-old was cleared of wrongdoing.

Geri Halliwell appears alongside husband Christian Horner after messages scandal

Christian Horner latest - Geri has arrived on the grid

13:30 , Sonia Twigg

Here are some photos of Geri’s arrival:

(David Davies/PA Wire)

(Getty Images)

Damon Hill believes the ongoing situation around Horner will be a distraction for Red Bull

13:15 , Sonia Twigg

Damon Hill said to Sky Sports: “In some ways the team manager’s job at a race meeting is to deal with crises, so in effect he’s got his own crises and the indications are that it’s also unsettled something in the team regarding his role in the team which is obviously something that will affect their long-term performance.

“They don’t want that, they want to keep the ship steady, especially as they’ve had so much success.

“From a driver’s point of view and a team point of view and an engineer’s point of view, they can just get on with their jobs.

“Normally they come to Christian (Horner) if there is something they have to argue over with the stewards or the organisers, of course he will be able to do that, and he will still do that but it will be a massive distraction.”

Christian Horner allegations timeline: How Red Bull team principal became embroiled in scandal

12:41 , Lawrence Ostlere , Kieran Jackson

Christian Horner’s Formula One future is back in the spotlight after WhatsApp messages appearing to be sent by him have been leaked.

Horner was cleared to remain in his role as Red Bull F1 team principal after an investigation into allegations of “inappropriate behaviour” made by a female colleague were dismissed.

A statement from Red Bull confirmed Horner has been cleared of all charges ahead of the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix this weekend. Horner emphatically denied the claims.

But just 24 hours later, hundreds of messages and a number of images apparently between Horner and the complainant were sent from an anonymous email account to members of the F1 paddock – including FIA president Mohamed ben Sulayem, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali and the grid’s nine other team principals, as well as the media – on the eve of this weekend’s season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.

Here is a timeline of how the allegations have played out.

Christian Horner allegations timeline: How Red Bull chief became embroiled in scandal

Max Verstappen ‘fully focused on car’ amid latest Christian Horner allegations

12:18 , Kieran Jackson

Red Bull’s superstar driver Max Verstappen stopped short of providing his full support for embattled team principal Christian Horner.

Verstappen temporarily took the spotlight off Horner – whose Formula One future is again in the spotlight after hundreds of WhatsApp messages appearing to be written by him to a female colleague were leaked – when the Dutchman secured pole position for Saturday’s season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.

But moments after capturing top spot, Verstappen was quizzed on how the latest allegations surrounding Red Bull had affected his preparations, and if Horner remains the right person to lead the crisis-hit team.

Max Verstappen ‘fully focused on car’ amid latest Christian Horner allegations

Christian Horner latest

12:09 , Karl Matchett

Plenty of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez across the Red Bull social channels but not a lot of anything or anyone else, unsurprisingly...

Fair to say that as the F1 season starts, more eyes will be off-track than usual with Christian Horner the centre of focus.

3️⃣3️⃣ pole positions! pic.twitter.com/traP461uvO — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) March 1, 2024

What next for Christian Horner, Red Bull and Formula One?

11:40 , Philip Duncan

Christian Horner continues to fight for his Formula One career following a string of allegations against the Red Bull team principal.

Here, we look at the key questions surrounding Horner, Red Bull, and the sport.

What next for Christian Horner, Red Bull and Formula One?

I’ve seen the ‘leaked Christian Horner WhatsApps’ – now, what is F1 going to do about its woman problem?

11:20 , The Independent

Just hours after the Red Bull boss was officially cleared of ‘inappropriate behaviour’, a series of ‘sexually suggestive’ WhatsApp messages and pictures, allegedly sent by Horner, were leaked – and it’s very mucky indeed for a sport beset with issues, writes long-term motor racing fan Gemma Abbott.

Voices column:

I’ve seen the ‘leaked texts’. What’s F1 doing about its woman problem?

Martin Brundle demands ‘absolute conclusion’ after Christian Horner ‘leaks’

11:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Martin Brundle has called for the latest allegations surrounding Christian Horner to be brought to an “absolute conclusion” with the Red Bull team principal’s future once again in the spotlight on the eve of the Formula One season in Bahrain.

Horner was cleared to continue as Red Bull team boss following an internal investigation into allegations of “inappropriate behaviour” from a female colleague - but leaked WhatsApp messages and pictures on Thursday, some of a sexually suggestive nature, led Horner to reiterate his full denial of the allegations.

Horner, who is married to Spice Girl member Geri Halliwell, met with FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem and F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali on Friday after returning to the paddock in Bahrain ahead of the first race of the 2024 season this weekend.

Martin Brundle demands ‘absolute conclusion’ after Christian Horner ‘leaks’

Red Bull adviser ‘flabbergasted’ after Christian Horner messages allegedly leaked

10:40 , Karl Matchett

Helmut Marko admits he is “flabbergasted” that texts allegedly from Christian Horner to the complainant involved in Red Bull’s investigation were leaked to F1 personnel and media.

Red Bull F1 boss Horner was cleared on Wednesday of “inappropriate behaviour” after a three-week internal probe, conducted by an external lawyer, following allegations from a female colleague which Horner strongly refuted.

But late on Thursday, WhatsApp texts and pictures – some of a sexually suggestive nature – were leaked from an anonymous source to over 100 F1 personnel and media, allegedly showing conversations between Horner and the complainant. The veracity of the content cannot be verified and it is not known whether the alleged exchanges formed part of the investigation or whether it is new evidence.

Now Red Bull senior adviser Marko, who was in conversation with Horner in the F1 paddock in Bahrain on Thursday ahead of the first race of the new season, has reacted to the leak.

Red Bull adviser ‘flabbergasted’ after Christian Horner messages allegedly leaked

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff calls for ‘more transparency’ in Christian Horner case

10:20 , Philip Duncan

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has challenged Formula One and its governing body to demand greater transparency from Red Bull’s investigation into Christian Horner.

Horner has been cleared to continue as Red Bull team principal following an internal probe into “inappropriate behaviour” towards a female colleague.

Horner was on the Red Bull pit wall on Thursday for both practice sessions of the new season.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff calls for ‘more transparency’ in Christian Horner case

Geri Horner flies in to reunite with husband Christian at Bahrain GP after ‘sexual WhatsApps leaked’

10:00 , Roisin O'Connor

Geri Horner landed in Bahrain on a private jet to reunite with her husband, Christian Horner, on Friday just hours after what appeared to be a series of sexually suggestive messages with a female subordinate were leaked.

The Formula One team principal, 50, was cleared of “inappropriate behaviour” on Wednesday after a three-week internal probe, following allegations from a female colleague which were strongly denied.

Sources close to the singer say she was “relieved and elated” when the case against Horner was thrown out having been reduced to “floods of tears” while waiting on the outcome of the investigation, according to The Sun.

But less than 24 hours later a series of WhatsApp texts and photographs were released, reigniting the scandal and forcing the pair’s relationship into the spotlight once more.

Geri flies in to reunite with husband at Bahrain GP after ‘sexual WhatsApps leaked’

Myleene Klass speaks out after Red Bull boss ‘WhatsApp messages leaked’

09:40 , Karl Matchett

Naomi Schiff speaks of ‘sadness’ after Christian Horner ‘messages to female colleague leaked’

09:20 , Karl Matchett

Sky F1 pundit Naomi Schiff says she is “saddened” by the current saga surrounding Christian Horner, which has “cast a shadow” over the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.

Horner, the Red Bull F1 boss, was cleared of “inappropriate behaviour” on Wednesday after a three-week internal probe conducted by an external lawyer, following allegations from a female colleague which were strongly refuted by Horner.

However, just 24 hours later, WhatsApp texts and pictures - some of a sexually suggestive nature - were leaked from an anonymous source to the sport’s prominent figures and members of the media, allegedly showing conversations between Horner and the complainant. The Independent has seen the leaked material, a Google Drive with 79 separate documents, but is unable to verify the authenticity of the content.

Horner’s wife, Spice Girl pop star Geri Horner, has landed in Bahrain ahead of Saturday’s race and Schiff, a former W Series driver and regular on Sky’s F1 coverage, spoke of her “sadness” at the continuing developments.

Naomi Schiff speaks of ‘sadness’ after Christian Horner ‘messages leaked’

Christian Horner and Red Bull latest ahead of Bahrain Grand Prix

09:00 , Karl Matchett

We’ll be continuing to bring you the latest updates on Christian Horner right here, but if you are keen to follow the build-up to the start of Red Bull’s on-track season and the Bahrain Grand Prix - where Max Verstappen is on pole position - you can do so at the below live blog which is up and running:

F1 Bahrain GP 2024 LIVE: Latest updates as Max Verstappen on pole

Christian Horner latest: What have the other team principles said

08:30 , Sonia Twigg

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff and McLaren CEO Zak Brown had, earlier on Thursday, called for F1 and the FIA to review the investigation conducted by Red Bull.

Christian Horner latest: Photos from Bahrain

08:00 , Sonia Twigg

Here are some more photos from the Bahrain Grand Prix:

(Getty Images)

(AFP via Getty Images)

(Pool via REUTERS)

Christian Horner lartest: What has the Red Bull team principal said?

07:30 , Sonia Twigg

Horner initially responded to the latest development with a short statement on Thursday night: “I won’t comment on anonymous speculation, but to reiterate, I have always denied the allegations. I respected the integrity of the independent investigation and fully cooperated with it every step of the way.

“It was a thorough and fair investigation conducted by an independent specialist barrister and it has concluded, dismissing the complaint made. I remain fully focused on the start of the season.”

The Independent contacted Red Bull GmbH, Red Bull Racing’s parent company, for further comment to which they replied: “This is a private matter between Mr Horner and another and it would be inappropriate for Red Bull to comment on this.”

Christian Horner latest: What has the Red Bull team principal said?

07:00 , Sonia Twigg

Moments prior to third practice, he said to members of the press in the paddock: “I am not going to comment on anonymous speculation from unknown sources.”

When asked what comes next he replied: “We go racing.”

Christian Horner latest: What has happened so far

06:00 , Sonia Twigg

Here is a timeline of how the allegations have played out:

Christian Horner’s Formula One future is back in the spotlight after WhatsApp messages appearing to be sent by him have been leaked.

Horner was cleared to remain in his role as Red Bull F1 team principal after an investigation into allegations of “inappropriate behaviour” made by a female colleague were dismissed.

A statement from Red Bull confirmed Horner has been cleared of all charges ahead of the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix this weekend. Horner emphatically denied the claims.

Christian Horner allegations timeline: How Red Bull chief became embroiled in scandal

Christian Horner latest: What has happened at the Bahrain Grand Prix?

05:00 , Sonia Twigg

Here are some photos of Christian Horner at the Bahrain Grand Prix:

(AFP via Getty Images)

(AFP via Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Christian Horner latest: What has Lewis Hamilton said?

04:00 , Sonia Twigg

Addressing the controversy surrounding Horner, seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton said earlier on Wednesday: “We always have to do more to try to make the sport and the environment for people to work in feel safe and inclusive.

“Any allegations have to be taken very seriously. We don’t know everything that has gone on but it needs to be resolved because it is hanging over the sport.

“It will be interesting to see how it is dealt with, and the effect that it may or may not have on the sport moving forward. It is a really important moment for the sport to make sure that we stand true to our values.”

Christian Horner latest: What has Red Bull said?

03:00 , Sonia Twigg

This was also before the message leak allegedly sent from Horner.

A statement from Red Bull GmbH read: “The independent investigation into the allegations made against Mr Horner is complete, and Red Bull can confirm that the grievance has been dismissed.

“The complainant has a right of appeal. Red Bull is confident that the investigation has been fair, rigorous and impartial.

“The investigation report is confidential and contains the private information of the parties and third parties who assisted in the investigation, and therefore we will not be commenting further out of respect for all concerned. Red Bull will continue striving to meet the highest workplace standards.”

Christian Horner latest: What has Geri Horner said?

02:30 , Sonia Twigg

Firstly a reminder that this came before the leaked Whatsapp messages allegedly from Christian Horner.

Former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell is said to be “relieved and elated” after Christian Horner, her F1 boss husband, was cleared of any wrongdoing after allegations of “inappropriate behaviour” were made against him by a female colleague.

Red Bull Racing’s parent company Red Bull GmbH announced on 5 February that Horner was under investigation following the claim, but on Wednesday (28 February) the 50-year-old was cleared of wrongdoing.

Christian Horner latest: What is the 2024 F1 calendar

02:00 , Sonia Twigg

ROUND 1 —BAHRAIN

Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir - 29 February - 2 March

ROUND 2 - SAUDI ARABIA

Jeddah Corniche Circuit - 7-9 March

ROUND 3 - AUSTRALIA

Albert Park, Melbourne - 22-24 March

ROUND 4 - JAPAN

Suzuka International Racing Course - 5-7 April

ROUND 5 - CHINA (sprint race)

Shanghai International Circuit - 19-21 April

ROUND 6 - MIAMI (sprint race)

Miami International Autodrome, Hard Rock Stadium - 3-5 May

ROUND 7 - EMILIA ROMAGNA

Imola Circuit - 17-19 May

ROUND 8 - MONACO

Circuit de Monaco - 24-26 May

ROUND 9 - CANADA

Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal - 7-9 June

ROUND 10 - SPAIN

Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya - 21-23 June

ROUND 11 - AUSTRIA (sprint race)

Red Bull Ring, Spielberg - 28-30 June

ROUND 12 - GREAT BRITAIN

Silverstone Circuit - 5-7 July

ROUND 13 - HUNGARY

Hungaroring, Budapest - 19-21 July

ROUND 14 - BELGIUM

Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps - 26-28 July

ROUND 15 - NETHERLANDS

Circuit Zandvoort - 23-25 August

ROUND 16 - ITALY

Monza Circuit - 30 August - 1 September

ROUND 17 - AZERBAIJAN

Baku City Circuit - 13-15 September

ROUND 18 - SINGAPORE

Marina Bay Street Circuit - 20-22 September

ROUND 19 - UNITED STATES (sprint race)

Circuit of the Americas, Austin - 18-20 October

ROUND 20 - MEXICO

Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 25-27 October

ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint race)

Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 1-3 November

ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS

Las Vegas Street Circuit - 21-23 November

ROUND 23 - QATAR (sprint race)

Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 29 November - 1 December

ROUND 24 - ABU DHABI

Yas Marina Circuit - 6-8 December

Christian Horner latest: Why is the Bahrain Grand Prix on Saturday?

01:30 , Sonia Twigg

Bahrain, which has hosted the season-opener since 2021, usually hosts its grand prix on a Sunday as is customary in the sport, but due to Ramadan the 2024 race will be on a Saturday night.

The Islamic holy month of Ramadan starts on Sunday 10 March, when the second race of the season in Saudi Arabia would have taken place.

To avoid a clash, that race in Jeddah has been brought forward by one day to Saturday 9 March, and as FIA rules dictate, there must be at least seven days between races - meaning the Bahrain GP has a Saturday slot too.

The first two races being held on a Saturday means there will be three out of the record-breaking 24 races held a day earlier than usual in 2024, with Las Vegas set for a Saturday night lights out too.

Saturday’s Bahrain Grand Prix will start at 3pm (GMT).

Christian Horner latest: Why is the Bahrain Grand Prix on Saturday?

01:00 , Sonia Twigg

Formula 1 is back this weekend with the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix after a drama-filled off-season which saw Lewis Hamilton announce his departure from Mercedes and Red Bull team principal Christian Horner investigated and cleared over alleged ’inappropriate behaviour’ towards a female colleague.

After being rocked by the Horner story, F1 now switches attention back to the track as Max Verstappen looks to defend his world championship title.

Why is the 2024 F1 season starting on a Saturday?

Christian Horner latest: Max Verstappen tried to take some of the spotlight off the team principal

00:30 , Sonia Twigg

Max Verstappen after securing pole position:

“A lot of fun, the track had a lot of grip. Very happy to be on pole - to be honest it was a little bit unexpected but luckily the car came to us.

“We needed to fine tune a few little things to get that balance. We could really push with the car and another step in qualifying.

“The race is going to be close as well. I’m confident we can have a strong race!”

Christian Horner latest: F1 Qualifying results

00:00 , Sonia Twigg

F1 Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying: TOP-10

1. Max Verstappen

2. Charles Leclerc

3. George Russell

4. Carlos Sainz

5. Sergio Perez

6. Fernando Alonso

7. Lando Norris

8. Oscar Piastri

9. Lewis Hamilton

10. Nico Hulkenberg

Christian Horner latest: Max Verstappen continues where he left off in 2023 with pole position in Bahrain

Friday 1 March 2024 23:30 , Mike Jones

Max Verstappen temporarily took the spotlight off team boss Christian Horner by putting his Red Bull on pole position for the opening round of the new Formula One season in Bahrain.

The build-up to the first race of the campaign has totally been overshadowed by allegations whirling around Horner.

The 50-year-old was exonerated by Red Bull Racing parent’s company, Red Bull GmbH, following an internal probe into “inappropriate behaviour” against a female colleague on Wednesday – before hundreds of WhatsApp messages appearing to be written by him were leaked to the F1 world a day later.

Max Verstappen continues where he left off in 2023 with pole position in Bahrain

Christian Horner latest: What time does the Bahrain Grand Prix start tomorrow and how can I watch?

Friday 1 March 2024 23:00 , Mike Jones

What is the race schedule?

Saturday 2 March

Race: 3pm

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The Bahrain Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom and ESPN in the United States.

Christian Horner latest: Whatsapp messages leak puts spotlight back on Horner

Friday 1 March 2024 22:30 , Mike Jones

On Thursday evening an email appeared in the inboxes of FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali, the sport’s nine other team principals and members of the media – allegedly showing WhatsApp texts and pictures from conversations between Horner and the complainant.

The Independent has seen the material leaked from an anonymous source but is unable to verify the authenticity of the content at this stage.

Horner responded to the latest development with a short statement: “I won’t comment on anonymous speculation, but to reiterate, I have always denied the allegations. I respected the integrity of the independent investigation and fully cooperated with it every step of the way.

“It was a thorough and fair investigation conducted by an independent specialist barrister and it has concluded, dismissing the complaint made. I remain fully focused on the start of the season.”

Christian Horner latest: Regulator considers asking for confidential report

Friday 1 March 2024 22:00 , Mike Jones

Red Bull GmbH’s report on Horner is thought to stretch to 150 pages and said to be confidential, and it is understood that neither F1’s American owners, Liberty Media, nor its regulator, the FIA, has seen it.

It is believed that the FIA is considering the legalities of asking Red Bull to hand over the report, and examining whether Horner might have breached two clauses of its International Sporting Code.

Article 12.2.1.c states that a competitor will have committed an offence if there was “any fraudulent conduct or any act prejudicial to the interests of any Competition or to the interests of motor sport generally”.

Article 12.2.1.f highlights “any words, deeds or writings that have caused moral injury or loss to the FIA, its bodies, its members or its executive officers, and more generally on the interest of motor sport and on the values defended by the FIA”.

Article 12.2.1.g states that “any failure to cooperate in an investigation” would breach the code.

Christian Horner latest: Horner vows to focus on racing amid scrutiny over his Red Bull future

Friday 1 March 2024 21:30 , Mike Jones

Christian Horner vowed to go racing after breaking his silence amid the latest allegations whirling around the Red Bull team principal.

Horner’s Formula One future is again in the spotlight after hundreds of WhatsApp messages appearing to be written by him to a female colleague were leaked.

On Wednesday, Horner was cleared to continue as Red Bull team principal following an internal probe into “inappropriate behaviour” by the F1 team’s parent company, Red Bull GmbH. He has always denied the claims.

FIA president Mohammed ben Sulayem and F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali met on Friday to discuss the next steps.

Horner was quizzed about the latest allegations as he made his way from Red Bull’s hospitality suite to the team’s garage for third practice ahead of qualifying.

“I am not going to comment on anonymous speculation from unknown sources,” he said. When asked what comes next, Horner replied: “We go racing.”

Christian Horner latest: Thoughts from Naomi Schiff

Friday 1 March 2024 21:00 , Mike Jones

Sky Sports F1 pundit Naomi Schiff spoke alongside Martin Brundle and said: “I echo a lot of Martin’s sentiments and I think coming into the first race of the season where there has been so much excitement around it, it’s really a shame this is casting a shadow over the weekend.

“But at the end of the day, we have to remember it’s an internal, corporate investigation. We don’t have all the information. So we leave it at that.

“At the end of the day it’s also a human story and there is some sadness to all of this. There are people who are going to be affected by this - this matter should not have been dealt with in the way it has been dealt with.”

Christian Horner latest: Martin Brundle gives his thoughts on Horner situation

Friday 1 March 2024 20:30 , Mike Jones

F1 pundit Martin Brundle spoke about Christian Horner’s situation at the Bahrain Grand Prix saying: “Very sad about the whole thing and people getting dragged into this.

“I think it’s indisputable that Formula One is all over the front pages, all over the internet, throughout the world. And it’s not about the racing or who is going to win this Grand Prix.

“I think it’s unquestionable that it’s not good for F1, what’s going on, and I do believe that some actions need to be taken to move this along and to bring this to an absolute conclusion.

“As I said earlier in the week, it feels like the beginning of the story rather than the end of it. But we will have to wait and see. All allegations have been denied.

“It’s just a horrible situation, whichever way you look at it.”

Christian Horner latest: Will Geri Halliwell be at Bahrain Grand Prix?

Friday 1 March 2024 20:00 , Mike Jones

Geri Halliwell has reportedly flown to Bahrain ahead of tomorrow’s season-opening race and will attend the Grand Prix despite the latest developments in the Christian Horner story.

Horner and Halliwell married in 2015 and they have one son. She is regularly seen at races around the world, often alongside the Red Bull boss - including in their dominant title-winning season last year.

Halliwell is said to be “relieved and elated” after Horner was cleared of any wrongdoing after allegations of “inappropriate behaviour” were made against him by a female colleague.

But the leaking of WhatsApps and texts allegedly sent to a female colleague by the Red Bull team principal has placed Horner back into the spotlight.

Christian Horner latest: Wolff calls for ‘more transparency’ in Horner case

Friday 1 March 2024 19:30 , Mike Jones

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has challenged Formula One and its governing body to demand greater transparency from Red Bull’s investigation into Christian Horner.

Horner has been cleared to continue as Red Bull team principal following an internal probe into “inappropriate behaviour” towards a female colleague.

“I just read the statement, which was pretty basic,” said Wolff. “My personal opinion is we can’t really look behind the curtain.

“There is a lady in an organisation that has spoken to HR and said there was an issue and it was investigated and yesterday the sport has received the message that it’s all fine, we’ve looked at it.

“I believe with the aspiration as a global sport, on such critical topics, it needs more transparency and I wonder what the sport’s position is?

“We’re competitors, we’re a team and we can have our own personal opinions or not. But it’s more like a general reaction or action that we as a sport need to assess, what is right in that situation and what is wrong.

“Are we talking with the right moral approach, with the values based on the speculation that is out there?

“As a sport, we cannot afford to leave things in the vague and in the opaque on critical topics like this, because this is going to catch us out.”

Christian Horner latest: Geri Halliwell ‘relieved and elated’ after husband cleared amid F1 scandal

Friday 1 March 2024 19:00 , Mike Jones

Former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell is said to be “relieved and elated” after Christian Horner, her F1 boss husband, was cleared of any wrongdoing after allegations of “inappropriate behaviour” were made against him by a female colleague.

Red Bull Racing’s parent company Red Bull GmbH announced on 5 February that Horner was under investigation following the claim, but on Wednesday (28 February) the 50-year-old was cleared of wrongdoing.

Red Bull GmbH said it was confident the investigation had been “fair, rigorous and impartial”, but added that the report – understood to stretch to 150 pages – is “confidential”. Horner emphatically denied the claim throughout the probe.

Geri Halliwell ‘relieved’ after husband Christian Horner is cleared amid F1 scandal

Christian Horner latest: FIA and F1 bosses to discuss ‘next steps’

Friday 1 March 2024 18:45 , Mike Jones

F1 chief Stefano Domenicali and FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem are due to meet in Bahrain later today to discuss the next steps in regards to Christian Horner.

It is believed that the FIA is considering the legalities of asking Red Bull to hand over its report, and examining if Horner might have breached two clauses of its International Sporting Code.

Article 12.2.1.c states that a competitor will have committed an offence if there was “any fraudulent conduct or any act prejudicial to the interests of any Competition or to the interests of motor sport generally”.

Article 12.2.1.f highlights “any words, deeds or writings that have caused moral injury or loss to the FIA, its bodies, its members or its executive officers, and more generally on the interest of motor sport and on the values defended by the FIA”.

Meanwhile, article 12.2.1.g states that “any failure to cooperate in an investigation” would breach the code.

Christian Horner latest: Williams boss trusts Red Bull’s process

Friday 1 March 2024 18:30 , Mike Jones

Addressing the controversy surrounding Christian Horner on Thursday, Williams team principal James Vowles said he has to believe Red Bull’s process has been thorough.

Vowles said: “I have a responsibility for Williams, and if anything like that happens here, I would want to make sure we properly investigate it and do a robust process that is clear to the outside world what has happened and what we can do to rectify that.

“I trust that Red Bull have done a strong process and we have to in that circumstance.

“But what I want is us as a sport to be proud that we are sitting on a set of foundations that is one of inclusivity, one of openness and transparency and all I ask in that matter is that we make sure we have faith and trust that all of the organisations are working for the same standards.”

Christian Horner responds after texts allegedly sent to female colleague leaked

Friday 1 March 2024 18:15 , Mike Jones

Christian Horner has responded with a firm statement after WhatsApp messages – some of a sexually suggestive nature – allegedly from the Red Bull F1 boss were leaked on Thursday.

The team principal, married to Spice Girl member Geri Horner who arrived in Bahrain late on Thursday, was cleared of “inappropriate behaviour” on Wednesday after a three-week internal probe conducted by an external lawyer, following allegations from a female colleague which were strongly refuted by Horner.

However, just 24 hours later, WhatsApp texts and pictures were leaked from an anonymous source – to FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali, the sport’s nine other team principals and members of the media – allegedly showing conversations between Horner and the complainant. The Independent has seen the leaked material, a Google Drive with 79 separate documents, but is unable to verify the authenticity of the content at this stage.

Christian Horner responds after texts allegedly sent to female colleague leaked