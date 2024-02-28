Christian Horner – latest: Red Bull F1 boss’s future in balance as investigation verdict to be announced today

The investigation into Red Bull F1 boss Christian Horner has been “completed” and the outcome is set to be announced either on Tuesday or Wednesday this week, ahead of the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.

Horner strongly denies allegations of “inappropriate behaviour” made by a female colleague, with his future as the longest-serving team principal in the sport hanging in the balance while an external lawyer analyses all the evidence.

Horner, 50, insisted at pre-season testing in Bahrain on Thursday that he wants the outcome to the probe “as soon as possible”, with the first race of the 2024 Formula 1 season just one week away. The lawyer in charge of the probe will reportedly hand in his findings to the board of Red Bull GmbH – the team’s parent company – in the next few days.

Meanwhile, Red Bull’s future engine partner Ford has criticised the world champions for a “lack of transparency” as they await the outcome to the investigation into Horner.

Monday 26 February 2024 10:07 , Kieran Jackson

Red Bull are coming under increasing pressure to resolve their investigation into F1 boss Christian Horner, with Ford criticising their future engine partner over a “lack of transparency.”

Red Bull team principal Horner, 50, strongly denies allegations of “inappropriate behaviour” from a female colleague, which were first publicised on 5 February. He is under investigation by Red Bull Racing’s parent company, Red Bull GmbH.

Horner has repeated those rebukes during public appearances at Red Bull’s car launch and pre-season testing in the three weeks since, though no formal development on the probe has been announced. An outcome is expected in the next few days.

And Ford Motor Co., who will partner with Red Bull in 2026 to form Red Bull-Ford Powertrains, are unhappy with the nature of the investigation, as well as Red Bull’s lack of response to a request for further information on 14 February.

Ford lambast Red Bull over ‘lack of transparency’ in Christian Horner investigation

Guenther Steiner secures new job in F1 after Haas exit

09:25 , Jack Rathborn

Former Haas team principal Guenther Steiner will return to work in F1 as a pundit for German broadcaster RTL.

Steiner lost his job at Haas in January after eight seasons leading the American team in Formula 1, with team owner Gene Haas opting for a change with trackside engineering director Ayao Komatsu promoted to team boss.

Yet Steiner, known for his colourful language and entertaining appearances on Netflix’s Drive to Survive, has now found a new job with RTL, who broadcast F1 in Germany.

Steiner will be in the paddock for the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix this weekend and will attend seven races with RTL.

Tuesday 27 February 2024 21:00 , Mike Jones

Red Bull’s preparations for the new season have been overshadowed by allegations facing team principal Christian Horner.

Horner, who is fighting to save his career following a claim of “inappropriate behaviour” by a female colleague, insists it is business as usual at Red Bull though off-track it has been anything but for the team which has dominated the sport for the past two seasons.

On-track it has been precisely that.

Max Verstappen — in an upgrade of the machine which carried him to 19 victories from 22 rounds last year — set a blistering pace on the opening day of last week’s testing, finishing 1.1 seconds quicker than anybody else.

Damon Hill, the 1996 world champion, summed up the ominous feeling in the paddock. Writing about Verstappen on ‘X’ he said: “He’s gloating. He’s taunting us. He knows. This year is going to be one long victory lap. You cannot begrudge anyone their success. All we can do is watch and admire.”

Tuesday 27 February 2024 20:30 , Mike Jones

Max Verstappen revealed his relationship with Christian Horner remains “very good” despite the ongoing investigation into the Red Bull team principal’s conduct.

Horner insists he has the “overwhelming” support of Verstappen and Red Bull as a whole amidst allegations of “inappropriate behaviour” made against him by a female colleague. The Red Bull F1 boss repeatedly denied the accusations when questioned on Thursday.

While Horner and Verstappen refused to comment on the nature of the complaint, the team’s star driver insisted the morale of the team is “better than ever” heading into the new Formula 1 season despite the investigation.

Tuesday 27 February 2024 20:06 , Mike Jones

Tuesday 27 February 2024 19:50 , Mike Jones

Max Verstappen: “I am looking forward to the weekend ahead in Bahrain. We had a good few testing days and learned a lot from the car.

“Of course, we don’t want to get ahead of ourselves and we still need to make sure we do everything right to have a strong first weekend.”

Tuesday 27 February 2024 19:32 , Mike Jones

Lewis Hamilton said he chose to turn his back on Mercedes and join rivals Ferrari to write “a new chapter” in his record-breaking career.

The seven-time world champion was speaking for the first time at length since his shock blockbuster move to the Italian giants in 2025 was confirmed earlier this month.

Hamilton’s soon-to-be Ferrari team led the way on the concluding day of this week’s test in Bahrain, with Charles Leclerc seeing off Mercedes’ George Russell by just 0.046 seconds.

Tuesday 27 February 2024 19:10 , Mike Jones

Red Bull’s investigation is “likely” to be resolved before this weekend’s season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix, according to Sky Sports.

Christian Horner is set to return to the UK on either Tuesday or Wednesday, with practice for the Bahrain Grand Prix taking place on Thursday ahead of this weekend’s race.

Horner insisted at pre-season testing on that he wants the outcome to the probe “as soon as possible”.

Reports indicate that the findings from the external lawyer tasked with the case will be presented to Red Bull GmbH’s board imminently.

The hope, from all sides, is then that an outcome is announced ahead of the first race of the 2024 season on Saturday.

Tuesday 27 February 2024 18:51 , Mike Jones

“If Lewis were to leave,” pondered George Russell as he addressed the prospect of Hamilton joining Ferrari. “That would put Mercedes in a tricky spot. It would almost look like he’s lost faith in the team.”

Russell was speaking in an episode of Netflix’s newly-released Drive to Survive series – a chapter the Mercedes’ PR machine envisaged would celebrate Hamilton’s decision to stay with them.

Hamilton, after all, had signed a two-year contract extension last August to remain with the Silver Arrows until the end of 2025.

Tuesday 27 February 2024 18:30 , Mike Jones

Carlos Sainz is unlikely to join Red Bull, team advisor Helmut Marko has suggested, with the Spaniard likely to have decided on his next destination before Red Bull decide if they have a seat to offer him.

Sainz will leave Ferrari at the end of the 2024 season with Lewis Hamilton joining the Italian outfit to partner Charles Leclerc.

It means the 29-year-old will have to seek an alternative seat on the grid, with significant speculation over a number of suitors.

The Spanish driver came through Red Bull’s youth set-up and spent his formative years in Formula 1 with Toro Rosso, and has been connected with a possible return to replace Sergio Perez.

Tuesday 27 February 2024 18:08 , Mike Jones

Lewis Hamilton admitted it was the “hardest decision” to leave Mercedes and join Ferrari from the 2025 season.

The 39-year-old joined Mercedes from McLaren in 2013 and signed a two-year contract extension only last August, but his move to join the Italian giants was confirmed earlier this month.

Over the winter he made the decision to terminate his £100million deal 12 months early to make the move.

Tuesday 27 February 2024 17:49 , Mike Jones

Is it Racing Bulls? Is it Visa Cash App? The consensus seems to be simple: RB.

Red Bull’s sister team, formerly AlphaTauri, had a refresh over the off-season, with two new sponsors presenting something of an unusual and borderline ridiculous team name.

However, broadcasters and people of the paddock seem to have landed on a simple “RB”, which does formally stand for Racing Bulls.

Either way, Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda showed impressive pace over the three-day test – and could put themselves as high as sixth on the grid - nip-and-tuck with Alpine.

Tuesday 27 February 2024 17:30 , Mike Jones

It’s tight between Ferrari, McLaren, Mercedes and Aston Martin – but The Independent’s F1 reporter Kieran Jackson has the Scuderia at P2 heading into the first race.

He writes: “Particularly on one-lap pace – with qualifying a strong attribute for Charles Leclerc last year – Ferrari look to have made a positive step. Most notably, for a team whose drivers are often irritated with the car, their star men are happy. For now.

“Leclerc was fastest on the final day [of testing], the ultimate indicator ahead of grand prix weekend No 1, while Carlos Sainz was quickest on day two. The Spaniard has a point to prove following his brutal axing for 2025. Lewis Hamilton will be watching matters at Ferrari with a close eye, in spite of his team’s own struggles.

“For me, the top-five post-testing stands at: Red Bull, Ferrari, McLaren, Mercedes, Aston Martin.”

Tuesday 27 February 2024 17:10 , Mike Jones

They couldn’t get any better, could they? It seems as though they could.

When the talk of the paddock is of Red Bull having an advantage which could be as much as 1.1 seconds, optimism will be sky-high among the peerless world champions right now.

Both on and off track, all the talk was focused on Red Bull heading into the pre-season testing. While we’ve had no resolution on the investigation against team boss Christian Horner – though an outcome should be publicised before next Saturday’s Bahrain Grand Prix – how the RB20 performed with an altered approach different from last year’s all-conquering RB19 would be the main storyline.

A backward step, opening a slight door to the chasing pack? Not a jolt of it. Though timings are not everything in testing, Max Verstappen was fastest on day one (by 1.14 seconds) and fourth-quickest on day three, but on a slower tyre than those above him. Sergio Perez concluded day two in P2. It’s no coincidence.

It was not plain-sailing, nor should it be in testing. Perez had a brake issue on Thursday and the long-term reliability of the new concept is obviously an unknown.

But, as expected, Red Bull remain the No 1 outfit.

Tuesday 27 February 2024 16:48 , Mike Jones

Lewis Hamilton has revealed moving to Ferrari was a “gut decision”.

Opening up on his switch from Mercedes, the seven-time F1 world champion said he needed to “find out what would be best” for himself and his future.

Tuesday 27 February 2024 16:28 , Mike Jones

Daniel Ricciardo has declared that RB will be looking to compete at the front of the midfield pack over the course of this season in an ambitious target for the newly-rebranded team.

“Start of the season, we need to be a little bit cautious,” he said, “The target as the season goes on is the front of the midfield but I would say now where we are, it’s probably more in the midfield.

“I’m not sure we’re yet at the front, but that is certainly our target. I know some people are quite excited about us coming into the season, but I want to play it a little bit cautious.

“We have a decent car, but we still have a lot of work to do, and the numbers we brought for the test we believe there’s still some things to find.”

Tuesday 27 February 2024 16:18 , Mike Jones

The investigation into allegations over Christian Horner’s behaviour as Red Bull team principal are said to be concluded with a report finalised yesterday.

It is extensive and thought to be well over 100 pages. The report has been sent to the Red Bull GmbH board, who will ultimately decide whether Horner remains in his roles of team principal and chief executive.

A decision on whether he is to stay or go is expected to be made and communicated on either Tuesday or Wednesday though a new update seems to point to no resolution on the first of those two days.

That means any further updates on Horner’s position should not be released today.

Tuesday 27 February 2024 16:09 , Mike Jones

Danica Patrick and Claire Williams have joined the Drive to Survive team, giving their views on the new sixth season on Netflix.

Former IndyCar and NASCAR racer Patrick – the only woman to win an IndyCar Series race – is a regular face to British viewers of Sky Sports’ F1 coverage in the last two years, with the 41-year-old featuring as a pundit on races stateside and beyond.

Williams, the daughter of Williams F1 team founder Sir Frank Williams and team principal of Williams from 2013-2020, also features in the sixth season which was released on Friday.

Tuesday 27 February 2024 15:50 , Mike Jones

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has called for Red Bull’s investigation into Christian Horner to be transparent – and said the controversy is “an issue for all of Formula One”.

Horner is under investigation by the racing team’s parent company Red Bull GmbH following a claim of “inappropriate behaviour” by a female colleague.

“It is clear,” Wolff said when asked to address the allegations, “Formula One and the teams stand for inclusion, equality, fairness and diversity, and that is not only about talking about it, but living it day in, day out.

“These are just standards we set ourselves.”

Tuesday 27 February 2024 15:29 , Mike Jones

“I mean in terms of talking about that, it’s not that suddenly sat here, that I can speak about things,” Verstappen said at testing last week.

“So it’s better that I just focus on my own performance because that’s already the day job.

“But I guess, of course, for everyone, it’s nice, of course, when things are resolved. But that’s the only thing that I can say about that.

“Everyone who is here, they’re all focusing on the performance of the car, as they should. Everyone knows their role and everyone is very focused on trying to make the whole package faster.”

Tuesday 27 February 2024 15:05 , Mike Jones

The investigation into Red Bull F1 boss Christian Horner is expected to be resolved before next week’s season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix, according to reports.

Horner strongly denies allegations of “inappropriate behaviour” from a female colleague, with his future as the longest-serving team principal in the sport hanging in the balance while an external lawyer analyses all the evidence.

Horner, 50, insisted at pre-season testing in Bahrain on Thursday that he wants the outcome to the probe “as soon as possible”, with the first race of the 2024 Formula 1 season just one week away.

Tuesday 27 February 2024 14:47 , Mike Jones

A promising karter in his teenage years, Horner raced for two years in the late 1990s for Arden in Formula 3000, then the final stage before a potential F1 seat. Yet one moment in a pre-season test, when unable to match Juan Pablo Montoya’s commitment into a high-speed corner, told him all he needed to know.

Montoya would go on to race in F1, Horner would not. Abruptly, he retired from racing at the age of 25 and opted to cross over to the management side of the Arden team.

It was there he built up his early reputation, winning junior titles. But despite his relative immaturity in a motorsport management ecosystem then dominated by elder statesmen of the sport – Bernie Ecclestone, Ron Dennis, Ross Brawn etc. – his sights were still firmly set on Formula One.

Though talks with Eddie Jordan about a takeover fell through, at the age of 31 Horner became the youngest team principal on the grid when he was trusted with overseeing Red Bull’s entry into the sport, when the company’s co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz decided to venture into motorsport by purchasing Jaguar.

Tuesday 27 February 2024 14:23 , Mike Jones

Max Verstappen says he is grateful to his father, Jos, for the tough upbringing he received during his childhood in the Netherlands.

Speaking to M4 Sport, he said: “That’s exactly what I needed. Of course, sometimes I talked about why he had to be so serious and strict all the time.

“Now I’m grateful for him. Due to my childhood training, everything that came later, in Formula Three or in the first Formula One years, could no longer surprise me.”

Tuesday 27 February 2024 14:04 , Mike Jones

F1 Academy starts its second season with all 10 Formula One teams to be represented on the grid in what director Susie Wolff has described as a “landmark moment”.

Marta Garcia won the inaugural title, with Britain’s Abbi Pulling finishing fifth in the standings.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at what has changed for the upcoming F1 Academy season.

Tuesday 27 February 2024 13:46 , Mike Jones

Red Bull are reportedly expecting to reach a plateau with their car developments this year in what could prove to be a boost to Mercedes and Ferrari who are seeking to close the gap.

Max Verstappen dominated the World Drivers’ Championship last year, with Red Bull winning the Constructors.

The BBC claim that there is a feeling within the team that their development could plateau at some stage in 2024 with only marginal gains to be made on their rivals.

Tuesday 27 February 2024 13:20 , Mike Jones

Mercedes have been tipped to sign teenager Andrea Kimi Antonelli as Lewis Hamilton’s replacement with the team believing the Italian to be “the next Max Verstappen”.

Speculation has swirled over who Mercedes will identify to replace Hamilton in 2025 after the announcement that the seven-time world champions would be joining Ferrari at the end of the season.

Rising star Antonelli, 17, is part of the outfit’s junior team and is set to compete in Formula 2 this year as he continues to build his reputation as one of the world’s top young drivers.

Tuesday 27 February 2024 12:58 , Mike Jones

Mercedes technical director James Allison hopes to take a closer look at Red Bull’s unique cooling system for their RB20 car this season.

The car features new engine cover bodywork that has a high waistline and full-length gulleys running the length of the car from the halo in an attempt to aid cooling and Allison admits Mercedes have not worked out why Red Bull have adopted the new feature.

“Well, I would deeply love to be invited into the Red Bull garage and to take the engine cover off and delve around under those sort of ‘snorkelly’ things,” he told Sky F1.

“There’s definitely a different approach being taken there because what glimpses you see of their cooling system, it’s definitely not light and svelte.

“So they’re doing that for a reason, and I’d love to know what that reason is, but we haven’t figured it out yet.”

Tuesday 27 February 2024 12:35 , Mike Jones

Oscar Piastri believes that Red Bull Racing will dominate the season again in 2024 after watching them perform in pre-season testing last week.

The McLaren driver said: “They don’t look slow, put it that way. On day one [of pre-season testing], Max [Verstappen] looked very, very strong. Sergio [Perez, on the final day] certainly looked a bit more comfortable than he was [last season].

“They are the team to beat. How much their advantage is, I’m not quite sure, but it’s probably enough of an advantage to be comfortable.

“For everyone else, I’m not sure, but I think Red Bull is definitely still the favourite.”

The F1 action begins in full force at this weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix.

(Tim Goode/PA Wire)

Tuesday 27 February 2024 12:19 , Mike Jones

Tipped as a possible replacement for Christian Horner – should the Red Bull chief get sacked – former Haas team principal Guenther Steiner will instead return to work in F1 as a pundit for German broadcaster RTL.

Steiner lost his job at Haas in January after eight seasons leading the American team in Formula 1, with team owner Gene Haas opting for a change with trackside engineering director Ayao Komatsu promoted to team boss.

Yet Steiner, known for his colourful language and entertaining appearances on Netflix’s Drive to Survive, has now found a new job with RTL, who broadcast F1 in Germany.

Tuesday 27 February 2024 12:01 , Mike Jones

It is Toto Wolff’s beaming smile of delight, in an episode of ironies, which is the biggest irony of them all. Most of the episodes in season six of Netflix’s hit Formula One docuseries Drive to Survive follow the same basic narrative: the team is in trouble, their driver could depart, the team finds success. Repeat. For Mercedes, it is all about their F1 boss Wolff’s relationship with the sport’s biggest star Lewis Hamilton, amid contract speculation last year.

The episode title signals the first contradiction: “Leap of Faith”. We now know that Hamilton, despite signing a two-year extension at the Silver Arrows last August, will join the prancing horse of Ferrari in 2025. While the “leap of faith” in Drive to Survive is a reference to Mercedes changing their torrid car philosophy mid-season, the seven-time world champion has now made the ultimate jump into the unknown. And if there was any doubt that the announcement didn’t catch Wolff totally off guard, the team at Netflix has completely dispelled that theory.

Tuesday 27 February 2024 11:37 , Mike Jones

Last week Mercedes boss Toto Wolff called for Red Bull’s probe in Christian Horner’s behaviour to be transparent, and said the controversy is “an issue for all of Formula One”.

His thoughts were echoed by McLaren chief executive Zak Brown, who spoke in the same press conference as Horner on Thursday, saying: “The allegations are extremely serious,

“McLaren hold themselves to the highest standards of diversity, equality and inclusion. These are extremely important to us and our partners, and to everyone in Formula One.

“Red Bull Corporation has launched an investigation, and all we hope and assume is that it will be handled in a very transparent way, and as the FIA and Formula One has said, swiftly, because these are not the headlines that Formula One wants or needs at this time.”

Tuesday 27 February 2024 11:14 , Mike Jones

Christian Horner wants his Red Bull future to be resolved “as soon as possible” as the embattled team principal fights to save his Formula One career.

Red Bull Racing’s parent company Red Bull GmbH announced on February 5 that Horner is being investigated following an accusation of “inappropriate behaviour” by a female colleague though Horner denies the claim.

“As you are well aware there is a process going on which I form part of, and as I form part of that process, I am afraid I cannot comment on it.

“I am dreadfully sorry but I really can’t comment on the process or the timescale. Everybody would like a conclusion as soon as possible. But I am really not at liberty to comment about the process.”

Tuesday 27 February 2024 10:53 , Mike Jones

Christian Horner may discover his Red Bull fate before the end of today as the external investigation into allegations of inappropriate behaviour against him are said to have been completed.

Sky Sports have reported that a decision over Horner’s future will be communicated at some point in the next 48 hours ahead of this weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix.

There is speculation that Horner could leave the team despite performing his duties during pre-season testing in Bahrain last week in an attempt to keep things as normal as possible at Red Bull.

Tuesday 27 February 2024 10:30 , Mike Jones

Aside from the onoging Christian Horner invesigation and Lewis Hamilton’s blockbuster transfer, his soon-to-be Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc penned a new deal which is expected to keep the 26-year-old Monegasque dressed in red until 2029. Lando Norris also extended his stay with McLaren until at least the end of 2026.

Andretti’s move to become the 11th team on the grid was blocked by F1 bosses. The British Grand Prix will remain on the calendar for another decade after Silverstone agreed a new long-term deal with F1’s American owners’ Liberty Media.

There will be a record-breaking 24 races this year – the longest season in history – starting in Bahrain on March 2 and ending in Abu Dhabi nine months and six days later.

The Chinese Grand Prix returns after five years away, while the round in Japan moves from its traditional October slot to April. The roster features six sprint races in China, Miami, Austria, Austin, Qatar and Brazil. The format has been tinkered with, too. Qualifying for the sprint will now take place on Friday, with the grid for Sunday’s main event decided on Saturday, following the shortened race.

Tuesday 27 February 2024 10:11 , Mike Jones

Lewis Hamilton stunned the sporting world by choosing to quit Mercedes and join Ferrari in 2025.

The news broke earlier this month and is likely to be difficult for those at Mercedes to digest. Hamilton took the decision – one he described as the hardest of his life – after two winless years with the Silver Arrows.

Mercedes are armed with a new design philosophy for the new campaign but – although both Hamilton and team-mate George Russell spoke of an improved, more reliable machine – there was little to suggest from testing that they have closed the gap to Red Bull.

Mercedes finished ahead of Ferrari in last year’s constructors’ championship but do not be surprised if the Scuderia start the new season ahead of them.

Tuesday 27 February 2024 09:56 , Mike Jones

Ferrari ended last year with five pole positions from the final nine races and Carlos Sainz secured the only non-Red Bull win of the season in Singapore. The Italian team have worked hard over the winter on translating their one-lap pace into race conditions, where they tended to struggle in 2023.

They will take solace from a trouble-free test and their pace appeared relatively encouraging, too. Sainz topped the time charts on the second day, while Charles Leclerc ended the final day quickest – albeit on speedier rubber than Verstappen.

An upbeat Leclerc said: “We are in a much better place and it is an easier car to drive. The feeling was good. We have been consistent straight away and this will help us in the race.”

Tuesday 27 February 2024 09:32 , Mike Jones

Red Bull’s preparations for the new season have been overshadowed by allegations facing team principal Christian Horner.

Horner, who is fighting to save his career following a claim of “inappropriate behaviour” by a female colleague, insists it is business as usual at Red Bull though off-track it has been anything but for the team which has dominated the sport for the past two seasons.

On-track it has been precisely that.

Max Verstappen — in an upgrade of the machine which carried him to 19 victories from 22 rounds last year — set a blistering pace on the opening day of last week’s testing, finishing 1.1 seconds quicker than anybody else.

Damon Hill, the 1996 world champion, summed up the ominous feeling in the paddock. Writing about Verstappen on ‘X’ he said: “He’s gloating. He’s taunting us. He knows. This year is going to be one long victory lap. You cannot begrudge anyone their success. All we can do is watch and admire.”

Tuesday 27 February 2024 09:10 , Jack Rathborn

Tuesday 27 February 2024 09:00 , Jack Rathborn

Verstappen: “I am looking forward to the weekend ahead in Bahrain. We had a good few testing days and learned a lot from the car.

“Of course, we don’t want to get ahead of ourselves and we still need to make sure we do everything right to have a strong first weekend.”

Tuesday 27 February 2024 08:39 , Jack Rathborn

Red Bull’s investigation is “likely” to be resolved before this weekend’s season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix, according to Sky Sports.

The broadcaster reports that the investigation is complete and now discussions will take place over a verdict.

Horner is set to return to the UK on either Tuesday or Wednesday, with practice for the Bahrain Grand Prix taking place on Thursday ahead of this weekend’s race.

Horner insisted at pre-season testing in Bahrain on Thursday that he wants the outcome to the probe “as soon as possible”.

Monday 26 February 2024 19:00 , Kieran Jackson

Reports indicate that the findings from the external lawyer tasked with the case will be presented to Red Bull GmbH’s board imminently.

The hope, from all sides, is then that an outcome is announced ahead of the first race of the 2024 season on Saturday in Bahrain.

Monday 26 February 2024 18:52 , Jamie Braidwood

Red Bull’s investigation is “likely” to be resolved before this weekend’s season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix, according to Sky Sports.

Horner is set to return to the UK on either Tuesday or Wednesday, with practice for the Bahrain Grand Prix taking place on Thursday ahead of this weekend’s race.

Horner insisted at pre-season testing in Bahrain on Thursday that he wants the outcome to the probe “as soon as possible”.

(REUTERS)

Monday 26 February 2024 18:08 , Kieran Jackson

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has called for Red Bull’s investigation into Christian Horner to be transparent – and said the controversy is “an issue for all of Formula One”.

Horner is under investigation by the racing team’s parent company Red Bull GmbH following a claim of “inappropriate behaviour” by a female colleague.

The 50-year-old emphatically denies the accusation and remains in his role as Red Bull team principal. He is in Bahrain for this week’s three-day test ahead of the opening race, also in the Gulf Kingdom, on March 2.

And Horner has stated it is his intention to be in his post for the start of the new campaign.

“It is clear,” Wolff said when asked to address the allegations during the lunch interval on the first day of testing. “Formula One and the teams stand for inclusion, equality, fairness and diversity, and that is not only about talking about it, but living it day in, day out. These are just standards we set ourselves.”

Full piece below:

Monday 26 February 2024 16:58 , Kieran Jackson

Red Bull are coming under increasing pressure to resolve their investigation into F1 boss Christian Horner, with Ford criticising their future engine partner over a “lack of transparency.”

Red Bull team principal Horner, 50, strongly denies allegations of “inappropriate behaviour” from a female colleague, which were first publicised on 5 February. He is under investigation by Red Bull Racing’s parent company, Red Bull GmbH.

Horner has repeated those rebukes during public appearances at Red Bull’s car launch and pre-season testing in the three weeks since, though no formal development on the probe has been announced. An outcome is expected in the next few days.

And Ford Motor Co., who will partner with Red Bull in 2026 to form Red Bull-Ford Powertrains, are unhappy with the nature of the investigation, as well as Red Bull’s lack of response to a request for further information on 14 February.

Full piece below:

Monday 26 February 2024 15:56 , Kieran Jackson

Former Haas team principal Guenther Steiner will return to work in F1 as a pundit for German broadcaster RTL.

Steiner lost his job at Haas in January after eight seasons leading the American team in Formula 1, with team owner Gene Haas opting for a change with trackside engineering director Ayao Komatsu promoted to team boss.

Yet Steiner, known for his colourful language and entertaining appearances on Netflix’s Drive to Survive, has now found a new job with RTL, who broadcast F1 in Germany.

Steiner will be in the paddock for the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix this weekend and will attend seven races with RTL.

Monday 26 February 2024 15:05 , Kieran Jackson

The investigation into Red Bull F1 boss Christian Horner is expected to be resolved before next week’s season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix, according to reports.

Horner strongly denies allegations of “inappropriate behaviour” from a female colleague, with his future as the longest-serving team principal in the sport hanging in the balance while an external lawyer analyses all the evidence.

Horner, 50, insisted at pre-season testing in Bahrain on Thursday that he wants the outcome to the probe “as soon as possible”, with the first race of the 2024 Formula 1 season just one week away.

Asked why he has not moved aside as team principal and chief executive of Red Bull Racing with the investigation under way, Horner replied: “As you are well aware there is a process going on which I form part of, and as I form part of that process, I am afraid I cannot comment on it.”

Now, the lawyer in charge of the probe will reportedly hand in his findings to the board of Red Bull GmbH – the team’s parent company – in the next few days.

Monday 26 February 2024 14:16 , Kieran Jackson

Monday 26 February 2024 13:01 , Kieran Jackson

“Well, the allegations are extremely serious,” said Brown.

“McLaren holds themselves and all the men and women at McLaren to the highest standards. Obviously, diversity and equality and inclusion are extremely important to us, our partners, to everyone in Formula 1.

“Red Bull corporation it appears has launched an investigation and all we hope and assume is that will be handled in a very transparent way.”

(Getty Images)

Monday 26 February 2024 12:18 , Kieran Jackson

“I mean in terms of talking about that, it’s not that suddenly sat here, that I can speak about things,” Verstappen said at testing last week.

“So it’s better that I just focus on my own performance because that’s already the day job.

“But I guess, of course, for everyone, it’s nice, of course, when things are resolved. But that’s the only thing that I can say about that.

“Everyone who is here, they’re all focusing on the performance of the car, as they should. Everyone knows their role and everyone is very focused on trying to make the whole package faster.”

(Getty Images)

Monday 26 February 2024 11:40 , Kieran Jackson

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has defended the timing of the company’s “inappropriate behaviour” investigation into F1 team principal and chief executive Christian Horner.

Horner, the longest-serving team principal on the F1 grid, has been accused of “inappropriate, controlling behaviour” from a female colleague, with the team’s parent company Red Bull GmbH opening an investigation into the 50-year-old’s conduct.

Horner strongly denied the claims when they were first publicised on February 5 and repeated those rebukes at the team’s 2024 F1 car launch last week in Milton Keynes.

Monday 26 February 2024 10:56 , Kieran Jackson

Christian Horner’s influence on Formula One – from the 31-year-old hotshot team principal in 2005 to unmissable mainstay of the paddock nearly 20 years on – is unquestionable. The Red Bull boss was tasked with a monumental mission when he was put in charge of the energy drink giant’s peculiar foray into the pinnacle of world motorsport in the mid-2000s. The castle he has built since has been stratospherically impressive.

Case in point was last year’s near-perfect season, winning 21 out of 22 races. It has all been, perhaps, even beyond his own lofty aspirations.

But it could all come crumbling down. As details emerged last Monday, Horner is now subject to an investigation by Red Bull’s parent company, Red Bull GmbH, after a complaint of “inappropriate behaviour” was made by a female colleague. Horner strongly denies the allegations.

Full piece below by Kieran Jackson:

Monday 26 February 2024 09:55 , Kieran Jackson

It’s been three days of non-stop action in testing this week, as the 2024 F1 season started with hundreds of laps for each driver around the Bahrain International Circuit.

Red Bull, with their bold approach for this year’s RB20, continued to set the pace from the off, with reigning world champion Max Verstappen quickest on day one.

As for the rest of the pack, there appears to be little between the other top-tier contenders: Carlos Sainz was quickest for Ferrari on day two, followed by Red Bull’s Sergio Perez and Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton.

Charles Leclerc was the fastest on the third and final day, with late final-session surges from Mercedes’ George Russell and Stake’s Zhou Guanyu putting them into the top-three.

Here’s what we learned from the pre-season test in Bahrain:

Monday 26 February 2024 09:16 , Kieran Jackson

The investigation into Red Bull F1 boss Christian Horner is expected to be resolved before next week’s season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix, according to reports.

Horner strongly denies allegations of “inappropriate behaviour” from a female colleague, with his future as the longest-serving team principal in the sport hanging in the balance while an external lawyer analyses all the evidence.

Horner, 50, insisted at pre-season testing in Bahrain on Thursday that he wants the outcome to the probe “as soon as possible”, with the first race of the 2024 Formula 1 season just one week away.

Asked why he has not moved aside as team principal and chief executive of Red Bull Racing with the investigation under way, Horner replied: “As you are well aware there is a process going on which I form part of, and as I form part of that process, I am afraid I cannot comment on it.”

Now, the lawyer in charge of the probe will reportedly hand in his findings to the board of Red Bull GmbH – the team’s parent company – in the next few days.

