Christian Horner exclusive: Toxic, personal feud with Toto Wolff was unlike any other in my 17-year F1 career

Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner looks on from the pitlane - Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Christian Horner pauses for a few seconds when asked if Red Bull’s feud with Mercedes ever became, in his view, too personal. His own antagonism with Toto Wolff reached such extremes last season that the Austrian castigated him as a “windbag who just wants to be on camera”. While he is fond of stoking mischief himself, he describes the emotional responses of his arch-nemesis – encapsulated by Wolff’s molten rage as Max Verstappen snatched the world title from Lewis Hamilton on the final lap in Abu Dhabi – as unlike any he has seen in his 17 years as a Formula One team principal.

“To be honest with you, I just tried to stay true to our values, to keep our heads down and do the best job that we could,” Horner says. “But you could see that it boiled over in the garage next door on a few occasions. That’s something I haven’t seen against another competitor. I’ve raced against Ross Brawn, Stefano Domenicali, Ron Dennis, Flavio Briatore, and I never, ever saw that kind of reaction.”

Today, a relative peace prevails in his corner of the Montreal paddock, which lines the shore of the city’s Olympic rowing lake on Ile Notre-Dame. There is unlikely to be any slanging match here between Horner and Wolff, simply because Mercedes, already 138 points behind Red Bull after eight races, have disappeared from the championship equation. Instead, Horner’s greatest battle this season is with Ferrari’s Mattia Binotto, a bouffant technocrat who studiously avoids any public confrontation.

Pressed on how this rivalry differs, he acknowledges: “It has been contained to being on track, which is healthy. It’s the way it should be. Last year it bubbled over into a lot of off-track politicking, and other things in the background. It’s a lot less personal now.”

Not that Horner has lost any of his own cult of personality. Whether through his acerbic broadsides, his marriage to a former Spice Girl, or his character development on Drive to Survive, the wildly successful series that has heightened his profile in North America, he seldom wants for attention. Indeed, several Horner fan clubs have started to crop up – “the Hornettes”, one is called. “That’s the Netflix phenomenon for you,” he grins.

Story continues

Some regard Horner as excessively publicity-hungry. Wolff, weary at being provoked, once snapped: “It’s easy to be punchy when you’re on top of the timesheets. You should be a little more modest, I think.” Where a figure such as Binotto is content with remaining an inscrutable presence on the pit wall, Horner is invariably front and centre pressing his team’s case. “Part of my job is to protect the team, protect the drivers,” he explains. “Sometimes that means I’ll position things in such a way to relieve that pressure from them. That’s what I see my role as being.”

Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner and Geri Horner celebrate the race win of Sergio Perez of Mexico and Oracle Red Bull Racing - Mark Thompson/Getty Images

He was seldom so vocal as during last December’s astonishing climax at Yas Marina, calling up then race director Michael Masi to ask why the lapped cars between Hamilton and Verstappen could not be moved out of the way after Nicholas Latifi’s fateful crash. It was an intervention that worked wonders: the cars were duly allowed to unlap themselves, leaving Verstappen in prime position to sweep past Hamilton on fresher tyres. And yet, so controversial was the decision and so fierce Mercedes’ outrage, Masi ended up losing his job, an outcome for which Horner clearly feels sympathy.

“There’s no substitute for experience sometimes,” he says. “Michael was an experienced guy, and he was in a difficult position because there was so much weight on his shoulders. With more support, life could have been a lot easier for him.”

As giddy and euphoric as Verstappen’s triumph was, Horner was privately worried about whether Red Bull could sustain their momentum through one of the most dramatic revamps of F1’s regulations in the past 40 years. They were the last of all the teams to focus on developing this season’s radically redesigned car but here, ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix, they find themselves at the summit in both the drivers’ and constructors’ standings for the first time since 2013.

“If you had said, eight races in, that we would have won six of them and be leading both championships, I don’t think I would have ever believed you,” Horner reflects. “Ferrari moved on to these regulations very early. Mercedes were talking up their change, too. That was always a concern for us, that we had put too much weight on last year. Were we going to start on the back foot? We relied on very creative thinking and pure hard work. It has been a phenomenal turnaround.”

A critical figure in this success is chief designer Adrian Newey, whom Domenicali, F1’s chief executive, has heralded as the last true “genius” in the sport. A brilliant technical mind who continues to draw his visions with a standard pencil, Newey has helped create a Red Bull car that not only has a clear advantage in race pace but that shows no sign of the porpoising difficulties plaguing Mercedes. “Adrian plays a key role,” Horner acknowledges. “But the collective effort has been enormous.”

Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing talks with Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner in the garage during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Spain at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya - Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Through it all, Verstappen has driven with ominous authority, delivering the type of lights-to-flag victories that used to be Hamilton’s stock in trade. While the Dutchman initially claimed that anything beyond the staggering scenes in Abu Dhabi would be a bonus, there is no mistaking his desire to cement his place in the pantheon with multiple titles. “Having that world championship has been a weight off his shoulders,” Horner says. “But it has also ignited even more determination. He has the benefit of experience and of dealing with big-pressure moments. He’s just a very hungry driver. Winning is like an addiction. Once you’ve experienced it, you don’t want to let it go.”

Sergio Perez, who has just signed a two-year contract extension as Verstappen’s team-mate, can be in little doubt as to his casting as the No2 driver. Eyebrows were raised in Baku last weekend when Horner told the pair of them: “No fighting.” His instruction sounded suspiciously like team orders, although he insists he was merely trying to avoid a repeat of Red Bull’s nightmare at the same circuit in 2018, when Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo crashed into each other.

“I wouldn’t say it was a team order. There was a clear pace offset between the two of them, so it made no sense for either driver to be banging wheels with one another and risking a potential 1-2. One mistake there and you’re in a concrete barrier. It wasn’t, ‘Give up the position.’ It was, ‘Don’t put him in a wall.’”

Verstappen’s path to greatness is assured. Horner wishes that more grace had been shown by Mercedes for his achievement six months ago, that at least one of their team had turned up at the Abu Dhabi podium to congratulate him. But he is adamant, in an increasingly dominant season for his star driver, that a page has been turned. “Life’s too short to bear grudges or to look back,” he says. “The trophy’s in the cabinet. It’s about keeping it there now.”