Christian Horner accuser suspended by Red Bull

Christian Horner was cleared of wrongdoing - AFP/Andrej Isakovic

The Red Bull Racing employee who accused Christian Horner of controlling behaviour has been suspended.

A weeks-long investigation by an independent barrister appointed by Red Bull’s parent company in Austria cleared Horner of wrongdoing.

It is understood the female member of staff, who is believed to have reported for work on Monday, has been suspended as a direct of result of Red Bull’s inquiry.

It is also highly likely Red Bull GmbH will be looking into the leaks that emerged during the course of the investigation.

It remains unclear whether Horner’s accuser – who is understood to remain on full pay – will lodge an appeal. Wednesday was billed as D-day for that appeal under the five-day window prescribed by employment law but that is only triggered when the complainant receives the letter, which may only have happened in the last couple of days.

She may also take the matter to an employment tribunal.

A Red Bull Racing spokesperson said: “The company cannot comment on this internal matter”.

The development emerged on Thursday as Horner prepared to face the media in Saudi Arabia ahead of this weekend’s race.

It is understood that after staying on a few days in Dubai, Horner’s wife, Geri, will now attend the grand prix, which had not been the original plan.

The former Spice Girl’s presence will again be interpreted as a show of support for her husband.

Geri Horner attended the Bahrain GP in a show of support - PA/David Davies

Oliver Mintzlaff, the chief executive of corporate projects at Red Bull GmbH, who has oversight of F1, will also be in attendance, as will Franz Watzlawick, the chief executive of the beverage business.

Horner is likely to have to field questions about explosive comments made by Jos Verstappen last weekend.

The father of Red Bull’s three-time world champion called on Horner to resign in the wake of last weekend’s season opener in Bahrain, saying the situation was damaging for the team.

Jos Verstappen has called on Horner to quit - PA/David Davies

“The team is in danger of being torn apart,” Verstappen Snr said. “It can’t go on the way it is. It will explode. He is playing the victim, when he is the one causing the problems.”

On Wednesday, Max was asked whether he and Horner could co-exist in the same team, given the very public fallout between his team principal and his father.

Verstappen said that his father was “not a liar” and they would “always be a team”. But he stopped short of agreeing with him that Horner should quit before the team “exploded”.

