Christian Heritage volleyball’s Evie Novak signs with Regent University

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WFXR)– Christian Heritage Academy Volleyball player Evie Novak signed her letter of intent to continue her athletic career at Regent University on Thursday, April 18.

Novek will remain in Virginia at the next level, and she is excited for the next chapter in her athletic career to begin.

“Regent really pulled me in because it’s a Christian-based program the girls are phenomenal they really value protecting the team dynamic of Christian girls of getting together and playing for the lord and that’s very important to me,” said Novek at her signing day. “Very important closing time of my life ending a chapter and going into a new one a lot of hard work has gone into this with teammates, coaches, and myself just a really great feeling to get to put that in so excited I can’t wait.”

