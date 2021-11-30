Christian Harrison commits to Tennessee

In this article:

First-year head coach Josh Heupel and his Tennessee staff continue to recruit future Vols.

2022 cornerback prospect Christian Harrison announced his commitment to Tennessee on Monday. The Vols offered Harrison on Oct. 13. He unofficially visited Tennessee on Oct. 9.

The 6-foot, 183-pound cornerback is from Woodward Academy in Atlanta, Georgia. He is the son of former NFL safety Rodney Harrison.

The football early signing period takes place Dec. 15-17 for the 2022 recruiting class.

