Christian Gonzalez will return to Boulder… in a Ducks uniform

The transfer portal continues to hurt the Colorado Buffaloes. A large number of players have departed Boulder in just over a month, and who knows when it will end.

Head coach Karl Dorrell voiced his frustration with it recently, although the rule probably won’t be changing anytime soon.

One of the players to leave Boulder via the transfer portal is Christian Gonzalez, the former Buffs cornerback who played well in his two seasons at Colorado.

Well, Gonzalez will be returning to Folsom Field next season in November, with a catch.

Gonzalez will be sporting an Oregon Ducks uniform, yes, those Oregon Ducks.

Former Colorado cornerback Christian Gonzalez will return to Folsom Field this upcoming Nov. 5, in a Oregon Ducks uniform: https://t.co/QtP6aeekuk — Justin Guerriero (@GuerrieroCU) January 8, 2022

Oof.

This one stings the most.

The talented corner will now head to another Pac-12 school after registering 53 tackles in 2021 and 20 in his first year in Boulder.

The hits just keep coming for the Buffs, and it hurts even worse when they transfer to a conference opponent, especially Oregon who doesn’t need any more talent.

This makes sense for Gonzalez, however. The Ducks are without Verone McKinley III, who left for the NFL, and saw DJ James enter the transfer portal, causing a gap in the secondary.

Also, former Buffs assistant Demetrice Martin went to Oregon, so Gonzalez can reunite with his former position coach.

The 2022 Buffs team will look vastly different than the team that just played at the end of November, and who knows which player will be next to enter the transfer portal.