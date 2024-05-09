Christian Gonzalez excited to be the first Patriot to wear No. 0 jersey

Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez wore the No. 0 jersey when he was an Oregon Duck, and he's excited that he'll now be the first player ever to wear the number in New England.

“Zero, I could be the first Patriot to wear it. That’s cool," Gonzalez said, via MassLive.com.

The NFL began allowing players to wear No. 0 last year, but no Patriots wore it. As a rookie, Gonzalez had to go through the Bill Belichick tradition of wearing a team-selected number, No. 50, before finally getting his real jersey number, which last year was No. 6. Now he's allowed to wear the No. 0 that Oregon gave him when he transferred there. It's a number he came to identify with himself.

"They said 0 was an option. I honestly didn’t like it at first until they started playing with Gonzo, Zero, and Oregon. I put it on and really liked it," Gonzalez said.

Like all players who change jersey numbers, Gonzalez was required to buy up any remaining inventory of his No. 6 jersey that went unsold from his rookie year. To him, it was worth it.