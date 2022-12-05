Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez is heading for the NFL.

Gonzalez announced on Sunday that he is giving up his remaining college eligibility in order to enter next year’s draft. Gonzalez will not play for the Ducks in the Holiday Bowl as he will be turning his full attention to preparing for the draft.

Gonzalez transferred from Colorado to Oregon ahead of the 2022 season. He recorded 50 tackles, one tackle for loss, four interceptions, and seven passes defensed in 12 games this year.

Draft analysts rank Gonzalez as one of the top cornerbacks in this year’s class. Georgia’s Kelee Ringo, South Carolina’s Cam Smith, Penn State’s Joey Porter Jr., and Utah’s Clark Phillips III are also in that group.

Christian Gonzalez entering draft, skipping Oregon’s bowl game originally appeared on Pro Football Talk