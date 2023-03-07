How Christian Gonzalez compares to other top-rated CBs following NFL Combine

The NFL Combine is now behind us, which means that draft talk is going to start to really ramp up more than it already had over the next couple of weeks as we speed toward the month of April and, ultimately, the big day.

While we still have a long list of pro days to come at the top schools around the nation, offering players a chance to work out and show prospective NFL teams what they have to offer, the combine gave us a good early look at some of the best players in this year’s draft class.

Unsurprisingly, Oregon Ducks cornerback Christian Gonzalez had a great showing, putting up some of the best numbers of any player at his position and being named one of the biggest winners of the week.

How does he stack up with the rest of the cornerbacks in the class though, and where does his NFL Combine grade fall after all is said and done? That’s a question I wanted to know the answer to. To find out, I took the top 15 CBs in the 2023 class and looked how how they stacked up when it came to 40-time, vertical jump, broad jump, and overall combine grade. Here’s where it all stands in the end.

Devon Witherspoon — Did Not Run

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Due to a hamstring injury, Devon Witherspoon did not participate in drills at the combine. All eyes will be on the Illinois pro day, where Witherspoon is expected to run. At the moment, he is ranked as the No. 1 CB in the 2023 draft class, per Pro Football Focus.

Garrett Williams — Did Not Run

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Syracuse cornerback Garrett Willaims did not go through drills at the combine because of an injury, but he is expected to run at the Syracuse Pro Day this spring. At the moment, he is ranked as the No. 7 CB in the 2023 draft class, per Pro Football Focus.

Eli Ricks — Did Not Run

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama cornerback Eli Ricks did not go through drills at the combine because of an injury, but he is expected to run at Alabama’s Pro Day this spring. At the moment, he is ranked as the No. 9 CB in the 2023 draft class, per Pro Football Focus.

12 — Kyu Blu-Kelly

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

40-Yard Dash Time: 4.52 seconds

10-Yard Split: 1.49 seconds

Vertical Jump: 36″

Broad Jump: 10′ 11″

Bench Press (Reps of 225 Pounds): N/A

NFL Combine Grade: 5.95 (Average Backup or Special Teamer)

11 — Jaylon Jones

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

40-Yard Dash Time: 4.57 seconds

10-Yard Split: 1.48 seconds

Vertical Jump: 38″

Broad Jump: 10’2″

Bench Press (Reps of 225 Pounds): 14 reps

NFL Combine Grade: 5.98 (Average Backup or Special Teamer)

10 — Tre'vius Hodges-Tomlinson

40-Yard Dash Time: 4.41 seconds

10-Yard Split: 1.50 seconds

Vertical Jump: 39″

Broad Jump: 11’0″

Bench Press (Reps of 225 Pounds): 12 reps

NFL Combine Grade: 6.21 (Will Eventually be an Average Starter)

9 — Tyrique Stevenson

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

40-Yard Dash Time: 4.45 seconds

10-Yard Split: 1.51 seconds

Vertical Jump: 38.5″

Broad Jump: 10’5″

Bench Press (Reps of 225 Pounds): N/A

NFL Combine Grade: 6.24 (Will Eventually be an Average Starter)

8 — Cam Smith

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

40-Yard Dash Time: 4.43 seconds

10-Yard Split: 1.49 seconds

Vertical Jump: 38″

Broad Jump: 11’2″

Bench Press (Reps of 225 Pounds): N/A

NFL Combine Grade: 6.25 (Will Eventually be an Average Starter)

7 — Clark Phillips II

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

40-Yard Dash Time: 4.51 seconds

10-Yard Split: 1.51 seconds

Vertical Jump: 33″

Broad Jump: N/A

Bench Press (Reps of 225 Pounds): 18 reps

NFL Combine Grade: 6.30 (Will Eventually be a Plus Starter)

6 — Deonte Banks

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

40-Yard Dash Time: 4.35 seconds

10-Yard Split: 1.49 seconds

Vertical Jump: 42″

Broad Jump: 11’4″

Bench Press (Reps of 225 Pounds): N/A

NFL Combine Grade: 6.30 (Will Eventually be a Plus Starter)

5 — Emmanuel Forbes

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

40-Yard Dash Time: 4.35 seconds

10-Yard Split: 1.48 seconds

Vertical Jump: 37.5″

Broad Jump: 10’11”

Bench Press (Reps of 225 Pounds): N/A

NFL Combine Grade: 6.36 (Will Eventually be a Plus Starter)

4 — Kelee Ringo

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

40-Yard Dash Time: 4.36 seconds

10-Yard Split: 1.54 seconds

Vertical Jump: 33.5″

Broad Jump: 10’2″

Bench Press (Reps of 225 Pounds): N/A

NFL Combine Grade: 6.39 (Will Eventually be a Plus Starter)

3 — DJ Turner

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

40-Yard Dash Time: 4.26 seconds

10-Yard Split: 1.47 seconds

Vertical Jump: 38.5″

Broad Jump: 10’11”

Bench Press (Reps of 225 Pounds): N/A

NFL Combine Grade: 6.41 (Will Become Good Starter Within Two Years)

2 — Joey Porter

40-Yard Dash Time: 4.46 seconds

10-Yard Split: 1.50 seconds

Vertical Jump: 35″

Broad Jump: 10’9″

Bench Press (Reps of 225 Pounds): 17 reps

NFL Combine Grade: 6.43 (Will Become Good Starter Within Two Years)

1 — Christian Gonzalez

(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

40-Yard Dash Time: 4.38 seconds

10-Yard Split: 1.54 seconds

Vertical Jump: 41.5″

Broad Jump: 11’1″

Bench Press (Reps of 225 Pounds): 14 reps

NFL Combine Grade: 6.70 (Year 1 Starter)

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire