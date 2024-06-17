Christian Eriksen tells friends he’s wants to part ways with Manchester United this summer



Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen has reportedly informed some of his closest allies and confidants that he’s keen on departing Old Trafford this summer.

Eriksen is believed to be one of the players Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS are open to parting ways with as they look to reshape Erik ten Hag’s squad ahead of the new season.

At 32 years old, Eriksen is now on the wrong end of his career. In the 2023/24 term, he saw his playing time at United drastically reduced due to the emergence of Kobbie Mainoo.

Considering that Mason Mount is still waiting patiently on the wings and United are expected to sign a midfielder this window, Eriksen is likely to find himself even further down the pecking order.

A previous report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that United are ready to sell him for a nominal fee.

A return to Ajax has been mooted. He has also been linked to Galatasaray. Eriksen recently ruled out the possibility of sealing a switch to the Saudi Pro League.

According to Football Insider, “Christian Eriksen has told friends he is ready to quit Man United this summer.’

‘It is believed the veteran midfielder is the subject of initial interest in Turkey and Saudi Arabia – and United are not likely to demand a huge fee to facilitate an exit.”

“Sources say Eriksen is seeking a move away from Old Trafford this summer and is hoping for a strong showing in Germany for Denmark.”

The report states that Eriksen is fully aware that he is unlikely to break into Ten Hag’s starting lineup ahead of Bruno Fernandes or young Mainoo.

If Eriksen’s desire is to play well at Euro 2024 and in the process secure himself a favourable transfer, then he definitely started well as Denmark kicked off their campaign on Sunday during a 1-1 draw against Slovenia at the Stuttgart Arena.

Eriksen grabbed the opening goal for Denmark in sensational style just 17 minutes into proceedings. Throughout the 90 minutes he was on the pitch, the United man was sensational and was very unlucky that his performance wasn’t enough to register a victory.







