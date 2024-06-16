Christian Eriksen scores goal for Denmark at Euro 2024, three years after suffering cardiac arrest at previous tournament

Christian Eriksen scored Denmark’s opening goal at Euro 2024 against Slovenia - and it’s one that will likely feel extra special.

Just three years ago, Eriksen collapsed on the pitch after suffering cardiac arrest during Denmark’s group match against Finland at Euro 2020, which was delayed by a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Danish captain received life-saving treatment on the pitch, eventually being resuscitated and taken to hospital.

Exactly 1,100 days after the incident, Eriksen produced a brilliant finish to give Denmark the lead against Slovenia, taking Jonas Wind’s clever back-heel on his chest before volleying into the bottom corner.

The image of Eriksen celebrating his goal – a huge grin plastered across his face – was in stark contrast to the distressing scenes at Euro 2020.

That day, his Denmark teammates stood around Eriksen arm-in-arm as he received treatment, trying to shield him from the cameras and supporters in the stands.

There was relief around the stadium - and around the world - when a conscious Eriksen waved to the crowd as he was being stretchered off the pitch.

“Well, what should I say? He was gone,” Morten Boesen, Denmark’s team doctor, said the following day. “We did cardiac resuscitation and it was cardiac arrest. How close were we? I don’t know.”

After receiving life-saving treatment on the pitch, Eriksen was subsequently fitted with an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) device – a type of pacemaker intended to prevent fatal cardiac arrests by discharging a jolt to restore regular heart rhythm.

Serie A club Inter Milan, whom Eriksen had been contracted to at the time of the incident, told him that he would be allowed to move abroad in order to continue his football career, with the midfielder unable to play in Italy unless the ICD device was removed.

Eriksen started training with former club Odense Boldklub in Denmark, before moving to Brentford on a free transfer in January 2022 and then Manchester United, where he currently plays.

Eriksen’s brush with death has made the midfielder remarkably philosophical and reflective about life and living.

“I’ve learned that even after a bad time, there’s always a time after where everything will be different,” Eriksen told CNN Sport’s Amanda Davies after receiving the Comeback of the Year award at the Laureus Sports Awards in Paris last yaer.

“One of the first quotes I heard was that even if you feel good, you’re going to feel bad, you’re going to feel good again. It’s just going to go up and down – time is your best friend.”

Denmark was unable to build on Eriksen’s goal and thanks to Slovenia defender Erik Janža’s deflected shot in the 77th minute, the Group C game ended in a 1-1 draw.

