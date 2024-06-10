Christian Eriksen rules out a move to Saudi Arabia

Manchester United’s Christian Eriksen has claimed that he would not move to the Saudi Pro League under any circumstances.

The Dane joined United in 2022 and enjoyed a fantastic start to his time at Old Trafford and became a key cog in a successful midfield partnership with Casemiro.

He ended up playing 44 times in all competitions but saw his gametime slashed this past season, as he only played in 28 matches in total.

He had to be content with sitting on the bench and this led to a lot of speculation that he will be one of the midfielders to depart the club this summer.

The 32-year-old claimed in April that he was “incredibly happy” at the club but there have still been links to former club Ajax as well as Galatasaray about a potential move this summer.

The Dane had been linked to a move to Saudi Arabia in the past and there were reports last November that the player was of interest to clubs from the Middle-East.

However, more recent reports have suggested that the player was unlikely to move there and it was more probable he would stay in the Premier League.

To back up this news, in an interview with Bold, Eriksen announced that the Saudi Pro League is not a potential destination for him.

Speaking to the Danish outlet about a potential move in the future he stated, “I have never received an offer [from Saudi Arabia], and I have made sure that it has never been approached.”

“If my agent has said something, I’ve always said that I don’t even want to know what it is because it’s not something that interests me.”

The former Tottenham Hotspur playmaker was then asked if he could ever see him changing his mind and he replied, “No. I can see that it can be difficult to say no, and we have also talked about that before – also for the club.”

“I understand that it can be really difficult to say not if you see how much money is involved, but I just try to avoid it completely so that I don’t get to know how much it could be. I’m not going there.”

This could be potentially bad news for Manchester United as it rules out a lucrative offer from the Gulf region where they will he hoping to sell a lot of their players who are deemed surplus to requirements.

It is hard to imagine many European teams offering the transfer fee or salary that any Saudi team would consider offering.

Nonetheless, perhaps Eriksen should be applauded for not putting money first and prioritising other factors when he does choose his next club after his Old Trafford stay comes to an end.

