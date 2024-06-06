Christian Eriksen reflects on difficult year at Manchester United after virtuoso display for Denmark



Manchester United’s FA Cup final victory put a gloss over what was an extremely poor season as a whole.

The club limped to its lowest-ever league finish and got knocked out early in both the Champions League and Carabao Cup.

A major reason behind the dip was the form of Erik ten Hag’s first-season heroes nosediving remarkably.

Casemiro and Christian Eriksen was the base on which Ten Hag’s United dominated in the first season and both became outsiders in his second season.

Eriksen, in particular, felt the brunt of it as unlike Casemiro, he was available for a lot of time but Kobbie Mainoo plus United’s new tactical system pushed him aside completely.

As a result, there are murmurs that this could be the summer when Eriksen and United’s short-term marriage of two years comes to an end.

He has already reminded the world of his qualities with a virtuoso display for his country against Sweden and with Euros still to come, he can create a market for himself.

Speaking to TV2 after the win against Sweden, Eriksen reflected on a tough season and how difficult it was for him to adjust to his new reality of being a bench player.

He said: “For me, the season has been a little different to other seasons. It has been a slightly different role. It’s new to me, but it’s also new to the outside world. It is clear – in relation to how people talk [about me].

“I was also a bit lucky that I didn’t sit on the bench so much when I was younger. But I did it once in a while. It’s never fun, that’s for sure.

“Personally, you always want to be the one who is chosen first in the team. Sometimes the coach looks the other way. But then, I play for United. There is just a battle for places because there are a lot of good players.”

It is, as expected, a remarkably mature response from a consummate professional who is respected by everyone in the footballing world.

Eriksen acknowledged the reality of his situation and has probably hinted that the past season is not what he is looking for in the last years of his career.

Perhaps a club change where he can be a more crucial part of the team is in the offing. It is certain that if a move happens, he will leave with best wishes of everyone at the club.

