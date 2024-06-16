Christian Eriksen marks EURO 2024 return in style 🙌

Denmark’s first EURO 2024 game was always going to be a poignant one given what happened four years earlier.

Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest in his country’s group opener with Finland, leading to traumatic scenes at Parken Stadium.

The playmaker didn’t feature again in that tournament as a result but successfully rebuilt his career ahead of Sunday’s clash with Slovenia.

And Eriksen ensured his return to the continental stage would be a fitting one by opening the scoring with a fine finish in the 17th minute.

The 32-year-old’s strike arrived exactly 1,100 days after his traumatic ordeal at the previous European Championship.

Exactly 1,100 days after suffering a cardiac arrest on the pitch at Euro 2020, Christian Eriksen scores for Denmark at Euro 2024! 🇩🇰 What a story 👏 pic.twitter.com/Nsq0f9wV4h — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) June 16, 2024

An incredibly heart-warming moment for the Manchester United man.