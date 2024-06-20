Christian Eriksen’s impressive form continues as Denmark play out 1-1 Euro 2024 draw vs. England



Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen picked up where he left off against Slovenia as he produced yet another sensational performance in midfield – this time against England.

However, Eriksen’s exploits were not enough and despite creating more chances than England, Denmark were ultimately forced to settle for a 1-1 draw.

The Three Lions broke the deadlock in the 18th minute, through Harry Kane. The Bayern Munich talisman got on the end of a cross that was put inside the box to easily put it into the back of the net.

However, England’s lead did not last long as Denmark’s Morten Hjulmand restored parity just 16 minutes later.

Denmark had 16 total cracks at goal with seven of these being on target. In comparison, Gareth Southgate’s men had 12 total shots but only four of these tested Kasper Schmeichel.

Eriksen was once again Denmark’s best performer as his class shone through. The United midfielder registered just one shot, which was off-target.

During the 82 minutes he was on the pitch before being replaced by Andreas Skov Olsen, Eriksen embarked on one dribble, which he completed.

The 32-year-old had 52 touches of the ball to his name and successfully delivered 29 of the 33 passes he attempted to find his teammates with. Four of his passes were key passes.

Eriksen tried to find his intended target with five crosses and one long ball. He successfully connected with two of his crosses and the one long ball he pinged.

The United No. 14 won all five of the ground duels he delved into. He was not required to contest any challenges in the air.

Eriksen also put in four tackles.

The midfielder shared the pitch with United teammate Rasmus Hojlund, who featured for 67 minutes before he was substituted.

Hojlund touched the ball on just 17 occasions and managed two key passes from the eight that he successfully made.

The goalscorer won two of his three ground duels but came out second-best in all three of the aerial ones he vied for. The 21-year-old put in two tackles.

(Stats obtained from Sofascore)

The draw against England left Denmark in second place in Group C, with two points picked up from as many games. They will undoubtedly be eager to get a win when they face Serbia on Tuesday and in that process, ensure their advancement to the next round of the Euros.







Want to be the first to hear breaking Man United news? For carefully selected, crucial updates, join our WhatsApp channel: https://bit.ly/United-Breaking-News.



