Christian Eriksen’s Euro renaissance is sending a clear message to Erik ten Hag



Manchester United were short in just about every department last season and midfield was no exception.

But whereas other areas were blighted with injuries, for the most part manager Erik ten Hag had plenty of options available in the middle of the park, but did not always show the confidence to rotate them.

One such option was Christian Eriksen, who was a central cog in the previous season’s well-oiled machine, but only started 12 Premier League matches all of the 2023/24 campaign.

When he did play, the Dane looked short of a yard of pace at times and seemed to frequently get bullied off the ball in the middle of the park.

Yet so far in Euro 24 he has been sensational for Denmark, scoring a vital goal in his first match and rolling back the years with a vintage performance against England in his second.

According to Statman Dave, “Eriksen has created more chances (11) than any other player at Euro 2024.

“He’s created more chances than Saka, Foden, Kane, Bellingham & Alexander-Arnold have managed combined (8).”

Christian Eriksen has created more chances (11) than any other player at Euro 2024. He's created more chances than Saka, Foden, Kane, Bellingham & Alexander-Arnold have managed combined (8). Classy playmaker. 🧙‍♂️🇩🇰 pic.twitter.com/ohWsActuSM — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) June 21, 2024

Not bad for a washed-up has-been.

The question now is what does this mean for Manchester United and the Dane’s future at the club?

Recent reports have suggested that the 32 year old is unhappy at the amount of game time he is getting and is keen to leave Old Trafford.

On the other hand, if Eriksen can produce for United what he has produced for Denmark then it would seem folly of the highest order to let him go.

Would he have been playing like this if given more of a run in the United side and if the manager had played to his strengths and shown more confidence in him?

Or is he only able to produce this form because the pace of international football is slower than that of the Premier League?

Whatever the case, with a market value of just £6.75 million, it is hardly worth selling this consummate professional, who would be extremely hard to replace within the constraints of a tight budget.





