Christian Eriksen disappointed not to beat mistake-ridden England side at Euro 2024

Gareth Southgate’s England have been heavily criticised since the start of Euro 2024.

After going to the European Championship as favourites, the Three Lions were below-par in their opening two matches in Group C.

Southgate’s side have four points to show for their efforts following a 1-0 win over Serbia and a 1-1 draw with Denmark.

Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen has reflected on facing England at Euro 2024, saying (via The Mirror): “They made more mistakes than I expected England to do, in their build-up play.

‌”We had our chances to win. We feel we should and could have won the game, so we are a little bit disappointed. We were very much on the front foot. We had the belief to play out from the back and create chances up front. We were able to hurt them a little bit on the counter, but also with possession.

“We had some very good periods on the ball. Overall we played a very good game. We showed the belief we have and the qualities we have as a team.‌

“But we are not there yet. This is another game on the road. It all comes down to the last game for us getting through – and getting three points against Serbia.”

The media are questioning whether Southgate knows his best team or whether he can get more out of the players he has available. It’s frightening to think that he was one of the so-called candidates in the running for the United job…

