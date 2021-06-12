Christian Eriksen collapses during Denmark – Finland; UEFA suspends match

Christian Eriksen fell to the ground and was unconscious during Denmark – Finland in EURO 2020.

There is huge concern for the health of Eriksen, 29, as the Danish star was led on the ground and was unresponsive.

UEFA have now confirmed that Eriksen has been ‘stabilized’ and transferred to hospital, as a decision on the game will be communicated at 1:45pm ET.

Here is the statement from UEFA in full:

“Following the medical emergency involving Denmark’s player Christian Eriksen, a crisis meeting has taken place with both teams and match officials and further information will be communicated at 19:45 CET. The player has been transferred to the hospital and has been stabilised.”

The Danish FA have confirmed that Eriksen is ‘awake’ and is set for further examinations at hospital.

What happened?

In the first half the game was stopped and Denmark players stood around and sheltered Eriksen as he received treatment on the pitch.

Players from Denmark and Finland were in tears, as the stadium in Copenhagen fell silent.

The officials walked off the pitch along with the Finland squad, as Denmark’s players stayed on the pitch to shield Eriksen from view.

Eriksen was then carried off the pitch and the game was suspended by UEFA.

Fans stood in Copenhagen in disbelief and the soccer world prayed for Eriksen.

