Cincinnati Reds first baseman Christian Encarnacion-Strand received good news about his fractured wrist in a recent follow-up, and he's on the verge of ramping up baseball activities.

"He's good," Reds manager David Bell said. "He’s cleared to progress. He requested a second opinion. That may be another day or two. All indications on what we saw is he’s going to progress as soon as we get that information."

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Christian Encarnacion-Strand is on the verge of beginning his ramp-up as he comes back from a fracture in his wrist.

Bell said that Encarnacion-Strand will start his ramp-up with strength work before progressing to hitting.

Encarnacion-Strand suffered the injury when he got hit by a pitch in late April. He tried to play through it, but he was really struggling to swing the bat. On May 8, he went on the injured list with a right ulnar styloid fracture.

Bell didn't give a specific timeline for Encarnacion-Strand's return from the injured list.

Before he got hurt, Encarnacion-Strand had a .190 batting average and a .513 on-base-plus-slugging percentage (OPS).

Last season, in 63 games with the Reds, Encarnacion-Strand hit .270 with 13 home runs and 37 RBIs.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Christian Encarnacion-Strand gets good news on his injured wrist