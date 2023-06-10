Christian Elliss is a breakout player to watch at the linebacker position ahead of Eagles training camp

After finally having decent production at the linebacker spots, Philadelphia will restart at the position after T.J. Edwards (Bears) and Kyzir White (Cardinals) departed in free agency.

The Eagles have five off-the-ball linebackers, led by second-year defender Nakobe Dean.

Philadelphia added Nicholas Morrow in free agency, and there was speculation that they could look to add more depth at the position, but one player is saying not so fast.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

It’s just practice, but Christian Elliss may have done enough to warrant GM Howie Roseman not signing another linebacker ahead of training camp.

Elliss saw his role increase last season on special teams, and through two weeks of OTAs, he’s looking like a sleeper participant and rotational piece.

Here is a breakdown of Elliss and his chances of landing meaningful snaps.

2022 impact

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Elliss had four special teams tackles in the wins over the Titans, Giants, and Bears. According to Football Outsiders, the Eagles rank 11th in special teams after Elliss’ debut, likely saving Michael Clay’s job.

The Eagles were 23rd in the games prior.

Advertisement

What's next for Elliss

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Elliss has spent time on and off the Eagles practice squad since and eventually saw his first game action in the 2021 regular-season finale.

Elliss signed to the Eagles practice squad after training camp last season and saw action in six games, logging seven total tackles (5 solos), including a career-high four tackles against the Giants.

The undrafted free agent created a role on special teams, and he’ll look to parlay that into actual game snaps in 2023.

Competition

(AP Photo/Doug Murray)

Elliss will compete with Nicholas Morrow for snaps, with Nakobe Dean firmly entrenched at one linebacker spot.

Advertisement

The Eagles also have Davion Taylor, Shaun Bradley, and undrafted rookie Ben VanSumeren on the depth chart as well.

Potential free agent additions

Deion Jones, LB

Myles Jack, LB

Kwon Alexander, LB

The Philadelphia Eagles could be an ideal landing spot for linebacker Myles Jacks, as ESPN’s Bill Barnwell predicts that the Eagles will sign the former Pittsburgh Steelers and Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker.

The 27-year-old Jack remains a free agent after spending last season with Pittsburgh.

Those teams paid Jack a combined $17.8 million over the past two seasons, but a big-money deal is not going to happen in Philadelphia or anywhere else in 2023. If Jack wants to continue playing, though, the Eagles would be an ideal landing spot in terms of national attention. Philly’s deep defensive line should also help keep blockers off of Jack, giving him the best possible chance to make plays. Many Jaguars fans would argue that Jack was unfairly denied a chance to go to the Super Bowl, and going to the Eagles would give the linebacker his best opportunity to make one this season.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire