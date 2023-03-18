Christian Eckes powers to overtime Craftsman Trucks victory at Atlanta

Christian Eckes held on to score a dramatic overtime victory in Saturday’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Eckes recovered from an early penalty and led 35 of the 137 laps in the Fr8 208, posting his first win of the season, his first at the 1.54-mile track and the second of his Craftsman Trucks career. His No. 19 McAnally Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet took the checkered and caution flags together at the end as multiple crashes erupted behind his winning truck.

Nick Sanchez rallied from an infield excursion and finished a career-best second place for Rev Racing. John Hunter Nemechek led a race-high 53 laps and took third, with Bayley Currey and Ben Rhodes completing the top five.

Corey Heim’s defense of his Truck Series victory here last March ended early. He recovered from a mid-race pit-road collision, but his Tricon Garage No. 11 Toyota sustained significant front-end damage when he jammed up behind the No. 2 Chevrolet of Sanchez on a restart. He retired after completing just 83 laps and finished 34th in the 36-truck field.

The Craftsman Truck Series’ next race is scheduled next Saturday, March 25 (1:30 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM) at Circuit of The Americas.

This story will be updated.