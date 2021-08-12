Christian Darrisaw still struggling with groin injury

When Vikings first-round draft pick Christian Darrisaw missed practice time in Organized Team Activities, head coach Mike Zimmer called it just “a little groin pull.” But it seems to be more than that.

Darrisaw is still struggling with the injury and has been missing training camp practices. Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press reported that Darrisaw playing Week One seems very unlikely.

The Vikings drafted Darrisaw thinking he could be their starting left tackle as a rookie, but if he can’t get healthy that can’t happen. The Vikings’ first depth chart of training camp had Rashod Hill as the starting left tackle and Darrisaw as a backup.

Zimmer said last week that Darrisaw has been “one step forward, two steps back.” The Vikings’ first-round pick seems to be heading in the wrong direction.

