Christian Darrisaw shares story of Dallas Turner’s spin move

Christian Darrisaw has been around the best the NFL has to offer at the edge position, but Dallas Turner shocked him with what he brings to the table. According to Dane Mizutani, the aura of Turner is becoming something the fans should be excited about.

In a recent story published by Mizutani for The Pioneer Press, he shared something Darrisaw has been discussing within the building.

“The story that LT Christian Darrisaw told during organized team activities spoke volumes. He brought up how rookie edge rusher Dallas Turner pulled off a nasty spin move during a 1-on-1 drill in practice. He opted not to name drop the offense lineman it happened to so not to put him on blast. There have been a handful of stories like that whenever Turner has come up in casual conversation.”

We have heard these stories about Turner since the rookie minicamp last month. He immediately showed that his physical traits would give him an edge, and no pun was intended.

It seems the Vikings have hit the goldmine on the Alabama pass rusher. He, along with Jonathan Greenard, could soon be one of the best pass rush groups in the NFL.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire