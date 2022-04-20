Christian Darrisaw looking forward to Za’Darius Smith practices

Imagine the competition on the edges for the Minnesota Vikings with Christian Darrisaw and Brian O’Neill going against Danielle Hunter and Za’Darius Smith at practice on a daily basis.

Whew! Kevin O’Connell should consider bringing a popcorn machine to the sidelines for that heavyweight fight in the trenches.

Darrisaw, who is coming off of a sensational rookie season, is looking forward to the challenge. Legitimate competition is always a plus when there’s an opportunity for iron to sharpen iron. And there will be plenty of sharpening with Smith added to the defense.

“[Smith] was out this past season,” Darrisaw said at a team press conference on Tuesday. “So I really didn’t go against him too much, but watching him on film, stud. A stud athlete. Him and Danielle on the edges, it’s going to be good work for me and B.O. every week, just getting us better for game day.”

Darrisaw was given a 71.8 grade by Pro Football Focus in his first year in the NFL, which wasn’t too far behind O’Neill (73.7), who made the Pro Bowl last season.

When healthy, Hunter is considered to be one of the best pass-rushers in the league, while Smith is a two-time Pro Bowler and proven game-wrecker.

The biggest concern right now is the interior part of the offensive line for the Vikings. They are clearly in good hands when attempting to keep the pocket clean from edge rushers, but things could get problematic when pushed inside.

Even with Darrisaw and O’Neill on the field, as the team is currently constructed, quarterback Kirk Cousins could be running short of pocket time in 2022.

