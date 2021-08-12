Christian Darrisaw had a core muscle procedure

Vikings first-round pick Christian Darrisaw‘s continued absence from practice with a groin injury necessitated a visit with a specialist on Thursday and the tackle be out a while longer after that meeting.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Darrisaw had a core muscle procedure with Dr. William Meyers in Philadelphia. It was described as a minor procedure and that there is hope that Darrisaw will be able to go in time for Week 1’s road game against the Bengals.

While Darrisaw may be medically cleared ahead of that game, he won’t have much chance to practice with the team. That would complicate any plans for him to take over at left tackle right out of the gate.

Rashod Hill is listed as the starter on the team’s depth chart right now and would likely get the nod for Week 1 barring a rapid recovery for the rookie.

