Christian Darrisaw aggravated ankle injury during pregame warmups
Vikings left tackle Christian Darrisaw was questionable for Thursday night's game against the Eagles, with an ankle injury. He was active for the game. But he did not play a single down.
After the 34-28 loss, coach Kevin O'Connell explained to reporters that Darrisaw aggravated the injury during pregame warmups — after the 90-minute deadline for making players inactive, via Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com.
The absence of Darrisaw made Oli Udoh the left tackle. He left the game on a cart in the fourth quarter; O'Connell told reporters Udoh has a knee injury that "does not look good."
Darrisaw now has 10 days to recover, before Minnesota's next game at home against the Chargers. The biggest problem with short-week football is that players injured on a Sunday might have been able to go if given a full week between games. With a few extra days, Darrisaw might have healed sufficiently to avoid the aggravation.
After Udoh exited, David Quessenberry became the left tackle. He presumably will play in Week 3 against the Chargers, if Darrisaw can't go.