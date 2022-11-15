Christian Covington “likely” out for season with torn pectoral muscle

The Chargers have not had good injury luck in the defensive line this season. They lost two more defensive linemen Sunday night.

Chargers coach Brandon Staley confirmed defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia‘s knee injury is season ending. Obgonnia’s prognosis was reported earlier in the day.

Ogbonnia ruptured his patellar tendon, per Staley.

Defensive lineman Christian Covington also “likely” will miss the rest of the season, Staley said, with a torn pectoral muscle.

Covington left in the fourth quarter of Sunday night’s game.

In four games this season, he made 12 tackles.

The Chargers lost defensive lineman Austin Johnson (medial collateral ligament/fractured left knee) for the season last week, and defensive lineman Joey Bosa (groin) remains on injured reserve. They waived defensive lineman Jerry Tillery last week, and the Raiders claimed him Monday.

