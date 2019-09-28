Christian Coleman proves himself as fastest man on planet with 100m title in Doha - but he is hardly a champion to cherish

Christian Coleman conducted his lap of honour in front of an almost empty stadium - REX

There was no mistaking Christian Coleman’s whereabouts this time. After the fastest run of his life, a 9.76-second burst of faultless sprinting technique, he was, at last, on top of the world.

In the end, it was not even close, the 23-year-old producing his signature brilliance out of the blocks to seize his first global 100 metres title and leave even fellow American Justin Gatlin, the defending champion, flailing in his wake. A docile character, he celebrated with rare gusto, only to conduct his lap of honour in front of an almost empty stadium. The message in Doha was unmistakeable: while he might have proven himself the fastest man on the planet, he was hardly a champion to cherish.

The cause of these withheld affections could be found in Coleman’s immediate past. Last month he ran into bother with the US Anti-Doping Agency, who accused him of failing on three occasions in 12 months to let officials know his whereabouts for drugs tests. The case was soon dropped, after Coleman successfully protested that one of those failures should be backdated, allowing him to avoid punishment on a technicality. But in his chosen craft, mud sticks. Athletics has been let down too many times for any ambivalence in the doping realm to be tolerated.

Not that Coleman grasps as much. Since the controversy broke, he has shown not a trace of humility, seeming more interested in demanding an apology from USADA than in holding his hands up about his own laxness. As such, his triumph drew only cold indifference from the crowd. Granted, there was not the same shrill discord that greeted Gatlin’s surprise gold in London two years ago, at the expense of Usain Bolt. Then again, there were scarcely enough people inside the Khalifa International Stadium for his victory – no more than a few thousand – to mount an uprising.

Coleman had scant regard for the doubters here. “Coming from the south side of Atlanta, Georgia, everyone has a chip on their shoulder,” he said. “That’s how competitive it is. It makes athletes great who come from there.” Pressed on the USADA furore, he reflected: “It’s pretty disheartening to know that there are people saying things, when they don’t know me personally at all. At this point I feel I am over it. I thought logic would prevail in this situation. I cannot spend much time explaining a situation to people who aren’t interested in truth.”

By crossing the line in 9.76, Coleman established himself as the sixth fastest 100m runner in history. On the surface, this should be the cue for celebration and wonder. Sadly, all but one of the other five, the exception being Bolt, have been found guilty of doping offences. Two of them, Gatlin and Jamaica’s Yohan Blake, were competing in this race. It is no wonder that the most prestigious of all athletics events retains a serious credibility deficit.

Just before the starter’s gun, the Doha organisers turned off the lights for extravagant athlete introductions, wreathing the track in darkness. It was perhaps an unfortunate visual metaphor, given the murky soup in which the 100m still swims. Not even the staunchest defender of the sport could argue that a one-two of Coleman and Gatlin – one with two whereabouts violations to his name, the other who is a two-time drug cheat – represents any kind of golden dawn.

The debate about what to do with Coleman, about whether to make him a poster-boy or a pariah, is vexed. Lord Coe, president of the International Association of Athletic Federations, insists that the sprint star should receive the benefit of the doubt, that he should have a claim to be remembered as the face of these championships. It is a forgiving position for Coe to take, having spent his first four years as IAAF chief adopting a zero-tolerance approach to any form of doping infraction. But for a sport desperate to recapture its prominence post-Bolt, what other course is there than to back the man of the moment?

Michael Johnson, the four-time Olympic champion, is less merciful. He has argued that Coleman, by inviting even a trace of suspicion about his achievements, has irrevocably forfeited his right to be acclaimed as the future of athletics. In reality, Coleman has never put a convincing case to be touted as the heir to Bolt. He is far too placid and wary to generate the same energy. All that he needed to do was to pre-empt any caveats about the legitimacy of his performances. And on that front, in Johnson’s view at least, he has already failed.

Undeniably, Coleman is now the runaway favourite for gold at next summer’s Tokyo Olympics. In Doha, he has set the quickest time in the world this year, and a sub-10-second clocking in every round. “It has been an incredible day,” he said. “I’ve been waiting for this day since 2017, when I got a silver medal. I knew I wanted to come out here and upgrade that.” The athlete who beat him in London, Gatlin, was similarly euphoric, having sealed his 14th medal on the global stage in 9.89. It was an astounding time for a man past his 37th birthday, who, give or take a couple of doping suspensions, has been at the top of his profession for 15 years. It is high time somebody displaced him. The awkward question is whether Coleman is the right person to do it.