Christian Carroll transfers to Iowa State

Jun. 13—Christian Carroll is transferring to Iowa State, the former Oklahoma State heavyweight announced Thursday.

"First and foremost, I want to thank Oklahoma State for everything they have given me," Carroll wrote on Instagram. "My final destination will be Ames, Iowa, and I am proud to be a Cyclone!"

The move could mark the end of one of the most transformative offseasons in Cowboy wrestling history.

Carroll entered the transfer portal just one week ago and exactly one month after OSU hired David Taylor as head coach, replacing wrestling icon John Smith. Carroll publicly campaigned for athletic director Chad Weiberg to hire former associate coach Coleman Scott.

But Carroll's transfer still came as a surprise because he continued to wrestle with Cowboy Wrestling Club at U23 Nationals, and he was on track to move down to 197 pounds following former Air Force heavyweight Wyatt Hendrickson's transfer.

Now, the Cowboys will likely turn back toward senior Luke Surber for the starting spot at 197 pounds, though he had a disappointing outing at the NCAA Championships at the end of an injury-riddled season. Redshirt freshman Jersey Robb went 9-3 as a fill-in for Surber, including a 15-6 major decision over Iowa State's Julien Broderson.

Carroll was the No. 1 pound-for-pound recruit in the Class of 2023. He was an Indiana Class 2A state champion and Wrestler of the Year with a 22-0 record in 2022 and won titles at Fargo, the U20 World Team Trials and Super 32.

"Christian brings a great resume and long list of credentials to Iowa State," coach Kevin Dresser said. "His high energy style of wrestling will be a lot of fun for our fans to watch and will fit right in with how we like our guys to wrestle. Christian will start training with us this summer and will immediately raise the level and pedigree of our room."

Oklahoma State's projected 2025 lineup:

125: Troy Spratley

133: Cael Hughes

141: Tagen Jamison

149: Jordan Williams

157: Teague Travis

165/174: Dean Hamiti

165/174: Cameron Amine

184: Dustin Plott

197: Luke Surber

HWT: Wyatt Hendrickson