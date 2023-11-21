Christian Braun rises to block the shot

David Braun became Northwestern's interim head coach following the dismissal of Pat Fitzgerald amid a hazing scandal.
Andy Behrens runs down several free agents who could help fantasy managers in their push toward the playoffs.
The Rams plan to be cautious with Kupp as they wait to see if he'll be able to play Sunday against the Cardinals.
The suspension is the second this season for Jackson.
The Ravens would likely need to make a deep playoff run if Andrews is to have any shot at returning this season.
Thompson-Robinson was 24-for-43 with 165 passing yards and an interception in the Browns' 13-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.
Travis' injury immediately sparked a debate about FSU's candidacy for the playoff, but the committee would be making a big mistake leaving the Seminoles out.
Texas and Oklahoma State have the most straightforward paths to the championship game.
Of the 23 players who went to the 2023 World Cup, 10 were left off the latest USWNT roster.
Rising hasn't played at all in 2023 because of a knee injury he suffered in the Rose Bowl.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don breaks down all of Sunday's results in Week 11.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to recap NFL Week 11 and get ahead of the biggest storylines to come out of a bizarre Sunday slate. The dynamic duo start by highlighting a few of the bigger outcomes, including the Broncos crawling out of the grave and putting the league on notice against the Vikings, the Lions proving to us all that these aren't your grandpa's Detroit Lions (and the Bears choking historically), the Browns continuing to pull out ugly wins and the Jets once again falling short because of lackluster quarterback play (the Zach Wilson era might be over). Later, Fitz and Frank discuss each and every game from the Sunday slate and give their instant takeaways. They address whether or not Brandon Staley should still have a job, the wheels falling off in Tennessee, the Raiders keeping it close and more before they finish off the show with a preview of Monday night's huge matchup between the two best teams in the NFL in the Chiefs and Eagles.
What signals did fantasy managers get from Week 11's Sunday action? What was just noise? Matt Harmon gives his take.
C.J. Stroud had the first multiple-interception game of his NFL career on Sunday. That's OK, the other stud Houston drafted last spring led a defense that had his back.
On a day bounce-back performances were everywhere, Trevor Lawrence and Calvin Ridley led the charge. Scott Pianowski examines that and more.
Ron Rivera's time with the Commanders is probably running out.
The Broncos have now won four straight games.