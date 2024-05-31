Christian Brand wins 105th WV Amateur golf championship

May 31—WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS — Christian Brand of Scott Depot repeated at champion of the 105th WV Amateur Championship, 13 years after he first won his first.

The long-running tournament was presented by Astorg Motor Company and Mercedes-Benz of Charleston, sponsored by United Bank and conducted by the West Virginia Golf Association.

The Tournament was played at The Greenbrier.

Brand, who led all four rounds, finished with a 21-stroke lead at 22 under par 258 for the four-day event.

Rounding out the top five after four rounds of play were Nick Dent of White Sulphur Springs at one under par 279, Ryan Bilby of Follansbee at even par 280, Owen Elliott of Hedgesville at one over par 281 and defending champion Cameron Jarvis of Barboursville, Christian Casingal of Morgantown and Bryson Beaver of Elkview tied for fifth at three over par 283.

Tommy Evans of Charles Town took Low Junior honors with a 10 over par 290, while Jonathan Clark of Hurricane took Low Senior honors with an 11 over par 291.