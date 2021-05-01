Christian Barmore reveals why Patriots were his favorite team growing up
The New England Patriots' first two picks in the 2021 NFL Draft are both pretty excited to be joining the six-time Super Bowl champions.
Alabama quarterback Mac Jones wanted to be drafted by the Patriots and he got his wish Thursday night when New England selected him with the No. 15 pick in the first round.
His college teammate Christian Barmore, who the Patriots took in the second round (No. 38 overall) on Friday night, also is delighted to be coming to Foxboro. In fact, Barmore told reporters on a conference call that he rooted for the Patriots growing up.
His reasoning was pretty simple.
Christian Barmore says his favorite team growing up was the Patriots. As for why?
"My favorite college team was Alabama, so I love dominance. It's like the same program, just in the NFL. I love winners," he says.
The former Crimson Tide defensive tackle certainly knows what it's like to win.
Alabama won 24 of 26 games during Barmore's two collegiate seasons, including a national championship in 2020. Barmore was the defensive MVP in the national title win over Ohio State in January. He also led the team with eight sacks on the season.