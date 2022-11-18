Christian Barmore placed on injured reserve

Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore appeared to be nearing a return to the field, but the team ruled him out of Sunday’s game and then placed him on injured reserve.

After missing the previous three games, Barmore will have to miss at least four more before becoming eligible to return.

Barmore hurt his knee in the Oct. 16 game against the Browns.

He practiced Wednesday and Thursday as a limited participant, so it’s possible Barmore had a setback.

The Patriots signed offensive lineman Kody Russey to the active roster from the practice squad in a corresponding move. The team elevated Russey twice as insurance while David Andrews recovered from a concussion, but Russey did not play.

