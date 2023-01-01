Christian Barmore, Patriots troll Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle with sack celebration

Christian Barmore, Patriots troll Jaylen Waddle with sack celebration originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots slid past the Miami Dolphins in the AFC standings Sunday, and they had plenty of fun doing it.

The Patriots used another strong defensive performance to edge the Dolphins 23-21 at Gillette Stadium, vaulting to 8-8 and into the AFC's final Wild Card spot by virtue of a tiebreaker over Miami with one regular-season game remaining.

Christian Barmore helped New England stay in front with a 6-yard sack of Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson on third-and-10 with about four minutes remaining.

And he celebrated in style.

Barmore appeared to be mocking Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, who has adopted the "penguin waddle" as his signature celebration after scores.

Waddle was held to just three catches for 52 yards Sunday, however, so Barmore decided to do the waddle for him (with a little help from Patriots pass rusher Josh Uche).

Christian Barmore hit the Waddle ðŸ˜‚ pic.twitter.com/RZXxKKEZBQ — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) January 1, 2023

Barmore and Waddle were college teammates for three seasons at Alabama, so we wouldn't be surprised if there's some postgame trash talk after this one. Fellow Crimson Tide alum and former Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower appeared to approve of Barmore's move, at least -- as did ex-Patriots running back James White.

The Patriots will look to punch their playoff ticket next Sunday by upsetting the Buffalo Bills in their regular-season finale.