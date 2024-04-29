Christian Barmore, Patriots agree to four-year extension

After getting through the draft, the Patriots have locked up one of their key players for years to come.

According to multiple reports, defensive tackle Christian Barmore has agreed to a four-year extension with New England.

First reports indicate the deal is worth up to $92 million with nearly $42 million guaranteed.

A second-round pick in 2021, Barmore has emerged as a key piece in New England’s defense, He was on the field for 66 percent of the club’s defensive snaps in 2023, recording 8.5 sacks with 13 tackles for loss and 16 quarterback hits. He also registered six passes defensed and a forced fumble.

Barmore, 24, has posted 12.5 sacks, 18 tackles for loss, and 32 quarterback hits in his 44 career games.