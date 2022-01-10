Christian Barmore injury: Latest updates on Patriots rookie ahead of playoffs

Latest updates on Patriots rookie Christian Barmore's knee injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots lost one of their most important defensive players late in Sunday's Week 18 loss to the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Rookie defensive tackle Christian Barmore collided with Patriots cornerback Joejuan Williams in the fourth quarter and needed help getting off the field.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick did not give an official update on Barmore during his postgame press conference.

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday night that Barmore went through a few tests after the game and will undergo an MRI on Monday to determine the extent of his knee injury:

#Patriots standout DT Christian Barmore, who was carted off today, will have an MRI on his knee tomorrow, source said. The initial exams were promising, indicating no major injury. As weâ€™ve seen, the MRI could tell a different story, but at first glance there is some good news. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 10, 2022

“I saw him,” Patriots quarterback Mac Jones told reporters when asked about Barmore's injury after the game.

“I don’t know exactly what happened, but I just told him that I love him and I have his back no matter what. He’s a great player, and he’s been a great teammate to me at Alabama and obviously here, too. He’s really positive, and I hope he’s OK.”

How would Barmore's injury impact the Patriots in their AFC Wild Card playoff game if he's limited or doesn't play?

Ted Johnson and Matt Cassel gave their takes on NBC Sports Boston's "Postgame Live".

Christian Barmore suffers injury late in 4th quarter: @Teddyjradio & @M_Cassel16 weigh in on how this could impact the #Patriots in the playoffs pic.twitter.com/C1aErYYEQk — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) January 10, 2022

Barmore has been one of the steals of the 2021 NFL Draft after playing a key role in the Patriots' pass rush throughout the regular season. He's also been a solid contributor to the team's run defense.

Losing him for any amount of playoff games would be a huge setback for the Patriots defense.