Christian Barmore’s goal in 2022 with Patriots is to ‘finish the quarterback’

Christian Barmore quickly ascended as one of the New England Patriots’ better defensive players in his rookie season.

The Alabama product finished the year with 46 tackles, nine quarterback hits, three tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. According to Mike Renner of Pro Football Focus, Leonard Williams (52) is the only rookie defensive tackle since 2006 to have more quarterback pressures than Barmore (48).

That’s pretty good for a second-round rookie.

On Monday following the first day of OTAs, Barmore discussed his goals for the upcoming season and he laid out one simple one.

“What I want to work on? Finish the quarterback, really,” he said, transcribed by Pats Pulpit. “That’s really my thing right there. Finish really that. And better footwork. That’s it, finishing.”

Barmore and Matthew Judon were nearly an unstoppable force and most of the season, especially early on. In a lot of scenarios, Barmore would draw a double team and Judon would have an open lane to the quarterback. Judon finished with a career year after recording 12.5 sacks.

The Patriots’ defense looks a little different this season, especially with the loss of J.C Jackson. But, Barmore still feels good about the group the Patriots have and he’s excited to get back on the field in 2022.

I feel really good, really comfortable with the defensive team,” Barmore said. “Really excited to be back. I cannot wait to play real football again.”

He played in all 17 games last season and he will undoubtedly be a huge component of the defense for years to come.

List