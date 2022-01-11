The Patriots have turned in their first practice report for Saturday’s playoff game against the Bills, but they’ll have to wait for their first actual practice of the week.

New England estimated practice participation on Tuesday because they will not be getting on the field until Wednesday. The estimation brought some positive news about a pair of defensive players.

Defensive lineman Christian Barmore and linebacker Dont'a Hightower would have been limited participants. Barmore hurt his knee in last Sunday’s loss to the Dolphins while Hightower sat out with his own knee issues.

Center David Andrews (shoulder), defensive back Cody Davis (wrist), defensive back Kyle Dugger (hand), kicker Nick Folk (knee), defensive lineman Lawrence Guy (shoulder), running back Damien Harris (hamstring), linebacker Brandon King (toe), wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (thigh), safety Adrian Phillips (knee), and tackle Isaiah Wynn (hip, ankle) also would have been limited participants on Tuesday.

Christian Barmore, Dont’a Hightower listed as limited in Patriots practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk