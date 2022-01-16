The Patriots listed 13 players as questionable for Saturday night’s game against the Bills and 12 of them will be in the lineup.

Left tackle Isaiah Wynn was ruled out on Friday because of hip and ankle injuries, but the rest of the group is good to go for the Wild Card round. That group includes defensive tackle Christian Barmore, who hurt his knee last weekend, and linebacker Dont'a Hightower, who didn’t play in the regular season finale due to a knee injury.

Quarterbacke Jarrett Stidham, running back J.J. Taylor, wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson, tight end Devin Asiasi, defensive tackle Carl Davis, and defensive end Chase Winovich are inactive for New England.

The Bills issued no injury designations for the game. Running back Matt Breida, wide receiver Marquez Stevenson, tight end Tommy Sweeney, offensive lineman Bobby Hart, defensive end Efe Obada, defensive tackle Eli Ankou, and linebacker Joe Giles-Harris make up their inactive list.

Christian Barmore, Dont’a Hightower active for Patriots in Buffalo originally appeared on Pro Football Talk