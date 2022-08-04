Christian Barmore dominating Patriots training camp

Former Alabama defensive lineman Christian Barmorehad an outstanding rookie season for the New England Patriots that concluded with an appearance on the All-Rookie Team selected by the Pro Football Writers of America. Barmore had 36 tackles two pass deflections and one and a half sacks, and the expectations are even higher headed into year two.

The former Crimson Tide standout posted 63 tackles 10 sacks and forced three fumbles in only 22 games for Alabama. Things have not changed as Barmore continues to be a dominant force on the inside, and six days into training camp he appears to be their best player. Barmore will be a key piece of the Patriots defense this year, especially against the run.

If the Patriots have any chance of knocking off the Bills and Dolphins to win the division this year, Barmore will need to have a break-out year

The best player on the field for the #Patriots through six practices was Christian Barmore, and it’s not particularly close. Been a consistent wrecking ball inside. — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) August 2, 2022

